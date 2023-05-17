Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra unveiled on March 1st #confirmed

Motorola has revealed through its official Twitter that the company will hold a box on June 1 that will feature “Flip the Script”, an obvious sign that one or more foldable smartphones will be launched.

It has been rumored since before that the Razr 40 will be a cheaper clamshell smartphone priced around 899 euros. However, it’s unclear what its specifications will be.

However, we know a lot more about the Razr 40 Ultra. It is said that this model will have a full 3.5-inch external screen. Additionally, it appears the phone will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 instead of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Additionally, it looks like it will feature a 144Hz display, capable of running not only in games, but in the interface in general.