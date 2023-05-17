Isola, Simone Antolini confesses: «Melissa is my daughter». And Cecchi Paone makes an appeal: «I want to adopt her»

Simone Antolini revealed what everyone knew by now «Melissa is my daughter». Alessandro Cecchi Paone’s boyfriend left the Isola dei Famosi due to health problems and during the live broadcast on Monday 15 May, he confirmed that he had become a father when he was still a minor.

Simon dad

A guest in the studio after leaving the Isola dei Famosi for health reasons Simone Antolini spoke for the first time about little Melissa: «I’m going straight to the answer, I really appreciate your respect during my rehearsal in Honduras.

Now I can say, she is officially my daughter. How old is she? She will turn 5 on August 2nd. Born from the relationship I had with my ex girlfriend. We were small, I was 17, I turned 18 on October 2, but the baby was born in August. My ex was already of age. I’m growing up with the little girl, we grew up together, like brother and sister, but there’s a great complicity between father and daughter. The island made me mature and made me appreciate the little things».

Cecchi Paone’s appeal

Alessandro Cecchi Paone refused to stay in the game and left the island to stay next to his teammate. “He and she are so close. I met her right away. In the famous photo that made our story known, Melissa was below deck because we protected her. This boy is 22 years old and knows how to father and mother this little girl in a wonderfully sweet and caring way and my love for him has become definitive. Melissa calls me uncle. We two are the example of how gay couples can take care of children. There are no differences, we too can give love and take care of the children. So I hope they really let us get married so we can adopt children. And I’m saying it here, I want to adopt this little girl.”

