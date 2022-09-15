Home Sports Champions League: Real Madrid beat Leipzig 2-0 at home
Sports

Champions League: Real Madrid beat Leipzig 2-0 at home

by admin
Champions League: Real Madrid beat Leipzig 2-0 at home

Original title: Champions League: Real Madrid beat Leipzig 2-0 at home

The second round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage will continue on the 14th. In a match in Group F, La Liga giants Real Madrid beat German team Leipzig 2-0 at home.

Real Madrid faced Leipzig at the Bernabeu in this round. Balberde opened the situation for the home team, and Asensio scored another goal in stoppage time to seal the victory. After the war, Real Madrid ranked first in the group with 6 points, and Leipzig was at the bottom of the group with two losses.

In the first half, neither side was able to break the opponent’s goal. Leipzig player Nkunku rode through the barrier in the 5th minute, but his shot was blocked by Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois, and Nkunku missed the opportunity in front of the goal in the 34th minute. For Real Madrid, Modric’s long-range shot in the 41st minute was slightly wide.

In the second half, Real Madrid finally broke the deadlock in the 80th minute. Balberde received a cross from Vinicius, and the right side of the penalty area swayed and hit the bottom left corner of the goal. In the 91st minute, Real Madrid extended their lead with a free kick in the frontcourt, Kroos returned a pass from the left, and Asensio shot through the edge of the penalty area from the middle to lock the score at 2:0.

See also  Penalty shootout 6:5 Chelsea, Liverpool won the FA Cup for the eighth time_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

You may also like

MotoGP Bagnaia: “I asked Rossi to coach me....

Derby del Canavese at the Grande Torino: Rivarolese-Vallorco

Umbria like Hungary? There is a risk of...

Federer retires, the reactions of Berrettini, Sinner and...

Domestic media: The general manager of the Liaoning...

Canoe, a shower of medals for the standard...

Voluntary resignation, it is boom in the first...

Juve, Vlahovic served badly and paired with Milik....

Dzeko does not lose the habit Inter gets...

U20 Men’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: China beats Maldives

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy