Original title: Champions League: Real Madrid beat Leipzig 2-0 at home

The second round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage will continue on the 14th. In a match in Group F, La Liga giants Real Madrid beat German team Leipzig 2-0 at home.

Real Madrid faced Leipzig at the Bernabeu in this round. Balberde opened the situation for the home team, and Asensio scored another goal in stoppage time to seal the victory. After the war, Real Madrid ranked first in the group with 6 points, and Leipzig was at the bottom of the group with two losses.

In the first half, neither side was able to break the opponent’s goal. Leipzig player Nkunku rode through the barrier in the 5th minute, but his shot was blocked by Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois, and Nkunku missed the opportunity in front of the goal in the 34th minute. For Real Madrid, Modric’s long-range shot in the 41st minute was slightly wide.

In the second half, Real Madrid finally broke the deadlock in the 80th minute. Balberde received a cross from Vinicius, and the right side of the penalty area swayed and hit the bottom left corner of the goal. In the 91st minute, Real Madrid extended their lead with a free kick in the frontcourt, Kroos returned a pass from the left, and Asensio shot through the edge of the penalty area from the middle to lock the score at 2:0.