Super Strike 2 launches on October 5, bringing a fresh start. We’re excited to share the new in-game free-to-play system, a nine-week season introduction, and a new support hero, Miko!

Newest Support Hero: Mist

Mist will assist her teammates with gentle healing, deadly accuracy, and swift mobility. Mizuki is now unlocked by returning players of Battle Strike through the Pioneer Pack, and new players through the Free and Premium Battle Pass.

“Special Attack”2》New Season Mode

“Battle Strike 2” will have a new season mode, every nine weeks, the game will introduce new content such as new heroes, game maps, game modes, advanced skin items and more. Check out the Season 1 trailer.

The first season of the Battle Pass has a total of more than 80 tier rewards, including20 Tiers can be unlocked for free.The following items can be obtained after unlocking:

The newest support hero, Kirito (returned players of Super Strike can unlock it immediately, while new players can unlock it with the free and premium battle pass)

2 epic look

1 Weapon Charm

2 souvenir

1 close-up

14 additional cosmetic items (emotes, victory poses, business cards, sprays, player avatars, etc.)

Prestige Tier Title (available after unlocking all pass content 8 name)

The Season 1 Premium Pass includes the above items plus the following unlockable items:

Mist is now playable

battle pass 20% experience plus to make, 1 mythical look (the first season is the bio-goblin Genji)

5 Legendary shape with 1 epic look

1 3 close-up

4 Weapon Charm

3 emoji

3 souvenir

6 posture

6 business card

Exceed 30 bonus skin items

And more exciting content!Free to Play, Battle Pass, and Mist, these are just the beginning of Battle Strike 2! Stay tuned to the official blog of Super Strike 2 and we'll share more updates ahead of the official launch on October 5th!