Super Strike 2 launches on October 5, bringing a fresh start. We’re excited to share the new in-game free-to-play system, a nine-week season introduction, and a new support hero, Miko!

Newest Support Hero: Mist

Mist will assist her teammates with gentle healing, deadly accuracy, and swift mobility. Mizuki is now unlocked by returning players of Battle Strike through the Pioneer Pack, and new players through the Free and Premium Battle Pass.

The new support hero

“Special Attack”2》New Season Mode

“Battle Strike 2” will have a new season mode, every nine weeks, the game will introduce new content such as new heroes, game maps, game modes, advanced skin items and more. Check out the Season 1 trailer.
The Season 1 Battle Pass has over 80 tiers of rewards, 20 of which can be unlocked for free.jpg.jpg

The first season of the Battle Pass has a total of more than 80 tier rewards, including20 Tiers can be unlocked for free.The following items can be obtained after unlocking:

  • The newest support hero, Kirito (returned players of Super Strike can unlock it immediately, while new players can unlock it with the free and premium battle pass)
  • 2 epic look
  • 1 Weapon Charm
  • 2 souvenir
  • 1 close-up
  • 14 additional cosmetic items (emotes, victory poses, business cards, sprays, player avatars, etc.)
  • Prestige Tier Title (available after unlocking all pass content 8 name)

The Season 1 Premium Pass includes the above items plus the following unlockable items:

  • Mist is now playable
  • battle pass 20% experience plusto make,1 mythical look (the first season is the bio-goblin Genji)
  • 5 Legendary shape with 1 epic look
  • 3 close-up
  • 4 Weapon Charm
  • 3 emoji
  • 3 souvenir
  • 6 posture
  • 6 business card
  • Exceed 30 bonus skin items

Season 1 styling.jpg

