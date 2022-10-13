Home Sports Champions League-Salah broke the record with a cap in 6 minutes! Liverpool beat Rangers 7-1- Shangbao Indonesia
October 13, 2022 20:13 PM

Salah breaks record with 6-minute cap

[Netease Sports News on the 13th]In the fourth round of Group A of the Champions League group stage, Liverpool played against Rangers in Glasgow. The home team scored a 1-0 lead from Arfield shortly after the opening, and Zimikas assisted Firmino with a corner kick to score, Liverpool and Rangers 1-1. In the second half, Firmino passed Nunes and scored, and Liverpool overtook the score 3-1. Salah scored three consecutive hat-tricks in 6 minutes after coming off the bench, setting the record for the fastest hat-trick in the Champions League. Elliott scored a goal to seal the score and Liverpool won 7-1 away. Liverpool ranked second with 9 points after winning, and as long as they get 1 point in the next two rounds, they can guarantee promotion. Rangers are bottom with 0 points.

After the first three rounds, Liverpool ranked second with 2 wins and 1 loss with 6 points. Liverpool lost to Arsenal in the league last week, and came to the Champions League starting with multiple position adjustments. Left winger Luis Dias is out due to injury, and Arnold and Salah, who have performed poorly recently, have also been put on the bench by Klopp. Konat and Van Dijk partnered at center back, Joe Gomez started as right back and Tsimikas left. Midfielders Fabinho, Henderson and Elliott sit in the center, with Nunes in the middle of the attacking line, Firmino and Fabio Carvalho on the sides.

Rangers (4231): 1-McGregor/2-Tavernier, 6-Goldson (45’38-Leon-King), 26-B. Davis, 31-Barisic/8- Ryan Jack (60’10-S. Davis), 4-Lundstram/30-Saqqara (76’17-Matondo), 37-Arfield, 14-Kent (76′ 23-Wright)/9-Jolac (76’20-Morelos).

Liverpool (433): 1-Alisson/2-Gomez, 5-Conat (79’7-Milner), 4-Van Dijk, 21-Zimikas (68’26-Robertson)/3 – Fabinho, 14-Henderson (68’6-Tiago), 19-Elliott/9-Firmino, 27-Nunez (68’11-Salah), 28 – Fabio Carvalho.

