Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus library this October. Since we already know that the PS Plus base lineup includes October’s Hot Wheels release, Injustice 2 and Superhot, we’re only talking about PS Plus extras and premium products this time around.

For both tiers, subscribers can expect:

Grand Theft Auto: Sin City – Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

dragon quest builder

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes: The Misfortune of the World Tree and the Blight Below

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer Edition

in

medium

Naruto vs. Boruto: Ninja Striker

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remake

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Hohocombe

Those who pay for Premium’s top-of-the-line offering get access to all of these games, as well as these titles:

Gangster 3 Remake

Gangster 4 Remake

Gangster 5 Remake

hell

Super Street Fighter IV

Castlevania: Lord of Shadows

everyday shooter

All of these games will be available starting October 18. Will you jump in?