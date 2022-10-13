Home Technology Console Upgrades Catalog Expands This October With Grand Theft Auto, Dragon Quest and More – Gamereactor
Console Upgrades Catalog Expands This October With Grand Theft Auto, Dragon Quest and More – Gamereactor

Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus library this October. Since we already know that the PS Plus base lineup includes October’s Hot Wheels release, Injustice 2 and Superhot, we’re only talking about PS Plus extras and premium products this time around.

For both tiers, subscribers can expect:

  • Grand Theft Auto: Sin City – Definitive Edition

  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

  • Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

  • dragon quest builder

  • Dragon Quest Builders 2

  • Dragon Quest Heroes: The Misfortune of the World Tree and the Blight Below

  • Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer Edition

  • in

  • medium

  • Naruto vs. Boruto: Ninja Striker

  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

  • Assassin’s Creed III Remake

  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

  • Hohocombe

Those who pay for Premium’s top-of-the-line offering get access to all of these games, as well as these titles:

  • Gangster 3 Remake

  • Gangster 4 Remake

  • Gangster 5 Remake

  • hell

  • Super Street Fighter IV

  • Castlevania: Lord of Shadows

  • everyday shooter

All of these games will be available starting October 18. Will you jump in?

