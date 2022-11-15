It surpassed TikTok (and BeReal as well) and between the end of October and the beginning of November it was often the most downloaded free app on the App Store in the US, but obviously GAS also has its own profile on TikTok. Because these days it’s hard not to have it, if you want to have visibility.

GAS has nothing to do with continua gasoline price increases (gasoline, in English), does not help to find the cheapest fuel station nor does it propose to solve the problem of Europe’s dependence on Russian gas: it is called that because has the purpose of “to gas someone up”, literally make someone gas, make him exalt, increase his self-esteem. Which is perhaps the reason why the very young like it so much, that they are downloading it en masse on their iPhones (the Android version isn’t there yet).

How does GAS do what it wants to do? Simplifying: on the app you are mostly anonymous (with some exceptions) e anonymously submit surveys to friends and you answer their surveys on the most disparate topics. The point is that one can only answer in a positive way, or in any case not negative and not aggressive. The questions can concern more or less any topic: the haircut to do, who to invite to dinner out, which movie to watch, how to dress, which perfume to choose and so on. You read and click on one of the 4 answers established by the app and whoever is on the other side will receive advice, a comment, a compliment, without knowing who it comes from but still positive. So to get a little excited ‘in short.

twitter: how GAS works

A success that starts from afar

“I did it this way because I wanted to repeat what I already did 5 years ago, boosting teenagers’ self-esteem and spreading positivity,” she said. its creator, Nikita Bier, chatting with Bloomberg colleagues. The reference is to TBH, the tool that he had developed and which in 2017 was bought by Facebook and allowed him to find a work in the Menlo Park company.

It is still early to say whether GAS will be able to achieve the same success, but the numbers show that the road is the right one, also considering that the app is only available in some US states and that Bier has spent very little on promotion and marketing (there’s a TikTok account for that): since last August, GAS has been downloaded over half a million timeshas frequently topped the App Store charts and exceeded 100,000 daily users.

All of this while BeReal, which seemed to become the favorite refuge for boys and girls tired of Instagram performance anxiety, starting to falter: according to data from Sensor Tower, in the final part of 2022 only 9% of subscribers opened and used it at least once a day. To have a comparison termthis value is 39% for Instagram and 29% for TikTok.

The GAS site if you try to access from Italy

Touches of class and hidden quotes

Beyond the positive message and kind setting, it must be said that you understand that GAS was created with care and from those with experience in this field: it’s free but also includes a sort of $7-a-week subscription, which allows those who pay to have clues about who voted in the polls, so as to help understand who answered what. It’s called God Mode, which is another term that winks at the youngest (in video games, God Mode is the one that unlocks all powers and makes you invincible), but it’s not mandatory to activate it.

On the contrary, the same company advises against it: to those who commented on TikTok that “it’s not like I can spend 7 dollars a week just to find out who answers me”, the official account replied with a funny “don’t do it, with anonymity everything is better” .

It’s probably also relaxed attitudes like this (laid back, as the Americans say) that guys appreciate. The older ones won’t be able to help but love the app’s official sitewhich resembles the html language of thirty years ago and looks like a bug but it’s not a bug.

