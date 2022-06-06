Home Business New businesses: -0.5% in the third quarter of 2022, -6.6% year on year
New businesses: -0.5% in the third quarter of 2022, -6.6% year on year

New businesses: -0.5% in the third quarter of 2022, -6.6% year on year

New businesses: in September 2022, the total number of registrations remained substantially unchanged compared to the previous quarter, marking a reduction of 0.5%. This is revealed by the latest Istat data, commented by the institute as follows: «The cyclical decrease in the number of registrations of new businesses continues in the third quarter of 2022, albeit at a much more contained pace. Also confirmed in terms of trends ».

At the sectoral level, substantial cyclical declines characterize the transport sector (-10.8%), construction (-6.7%) and financial, professional and real estate services (-4.5%). On the other hand, the sectors of commerce (+8.8%) and industrial activities in the strict sense are growing, showing an increase of 5.7%.

Decline of 6.6% compared to 2021

Compared to the third quarter of the previous year, the total number of registrations decreased (-6.6%). The only sector with a markedly positive change is that of accommodation and catering services which grows by 6.3%, while strong reductions are recorded in information and communication services (-12.8%), in construction (-10, 2%), in trade (-9.9%) and, to a lesser extent, in financial, professional and real estate services (-6.8%).

Slightly increasing bankruptcies

As far as bankruptcies are concerned, there was a slight increase compared to the previous quarter (+1.0%), while the strong reduction continues in trend terms (-20.6%) «which has now been underway for several quarters», observes Istat.

