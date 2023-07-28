Podcast boss conversation with IG-Metall vice-president Christiane Benner

Her father taught her to be fearless. Benner tells me what she means by that – and what it has to do with her experience in handball and a self-defense course in Chicago. We also talk about the art of negotiation and clarify whether women negotiate differently than men. We are discussing whether the forthcoming collective bargaining rounds with employers will be more about a few hours less working time than a few percent more salary. And she tells me whether she, who has been a member of the SPD since 2014, sometimes quarrels with her party these days.

