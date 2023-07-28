D1(F) J5: Friends of the world and Athleta in slow motion, results and standings

The first division women’s championship marked its fifth day this Wednesday in pool A. The leader, Friends of the world and his runner-up Athleta were forced to share points. All three matches on the program ended in draws.

At the Ablogamé stadium, the Amis du leader offered his hospitality to Ahé FC. Upon arrival, the two teams separated back to back with a score of one goal everywhere. In the suffering at the start of the meeting, the protégés of Colonel Nabiyou Hayintede will concede the opener before reacting by returning to the score to snatch the point of the draw. The defending champions thus lose their first point of the season. His runner-up Athlèta de Lomé also could not do better than a draw of zero goals everywhere against Tempête. In Amlamé, it was a draw of one goal everywhere which was also recorded in the opposition between US Amu and Believer FC.

Results :

US Amou 1-1 Believer

Athleta 0 – 0 Storm

Friends of the world 1-1 Ahé FC

Ranking

1-Friends of the world 10pts+13

2-Athleta 7 pts+1

3-US Amou 7 pts+1

4-Believer 6pts+3

5-Ahé 6pts+1

6-Storm 3pts-3

7-Winner Girls 0pt-5

