Home » D1(F) J5: Friends of the world and Athleta in slow motion, results and standings
News

D1(F) J5: Friends of the world and Athleta in slow motion, results and standings

by admin
D1(F) J5: Friends of the world and Athleta in slow motion, results and standings

The first division women’s championship marked its fifth day this Wednesday in pool A. The leader, Friends of the world and his runner-up Athleta were forced to share points. All three matches on the program ended in draws.

At the Ablogamé stadium, the Amis du leader offered his hospitality to Ahé FC. Upon arrival, the two teams separated back to back with a score of one goal everywhere. In the suffering at the start of the meeting, the protégés of Colonel Nabiyou Hayintede will concede the opener before reacting by returning to the score to snatch the point of the draw. The defending champions thus lose their first point of the season. His runner-up Athlèta de Lomé also could not do better than a draw of zero goals everywhere against Tempête. In Amlamé, it was a draw of one goal everywhere which was also recorded in the opposition between US Amu and Believer FC.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Results :

US Amou 1-1 Believer

Athleta 0 – 0 Storm

Friends of the world 1-1 Ahé FC

Ranking

1-Friends of the world 10pts+13

2-Athleta 7 pts+1

3-US Amou 7 pts+1

4-Believer 6pts+3

5-Ahé 6pts+1

6-Storm 3pts-3

7-Winner Girls 0pt-5

See also  Israel continues to attack Jenin and Palestinian deaths rise to seven

You may also like

Car accident on the Cali – Palmira highway...

Coup in Niger – General appoints himself de...

Xi Jinping’s Reply Letter Sparks Controversy Over Brainwashing...

Yark Damehame announces the implementation of the “traffic...

The poetics of inclusion

Werner Fink stops at TV 1872 Saarlouis

Government of Dina Boluarte in Peru: A Look...

Fubon Media earns 3.85 yuan per share in...

With colorful skies and calm sea, the afternoon...

Forgotten Prisoners of War: The Long Road Home...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy