Car accident on the Cali – Palmira highway left one person dead

The road that connects Cali with Palmira was the site of a tragic accident in which a vehicle headed for the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón airport lost control and plunged off a bridge into the void.

According to the first reports, the car lost control and plunged into the void from a bridge, being overturned on the road.

This terrible event that occurred in the airlift sector left the tragic balance of one person dead and two injured.

According to investigations by the authorities, the driver of the special service vehicle would have lost control, which would cause the overturn.

Cristian David Mosquera, 21, who was driving the vehicle, is the identity of the fatality of this accident.

A woman who was transferred to the Palmira Clinic and another who was transferred to the Cristo Rey Clinic in the capital of Valle, make up the people injured in this event.

Statement of the Mayor’s Office of Palmira

The Mayor’s Office of Palmira, through a statement, regretted this accident that occurred on the straight line that joins its city with the capital of Valle del Cauca, in which one person died and two more were seriously injured.

“This fact, which is still a matter of investigation and where the driver loses control of the vehicle, occurred this morning between 03:30 and 04:30, unfortunately the driver loses his life in this accident where the rain and excess speed make it leave the bridge that leads to the airport. Faced with this serious situation, the Ministry of Transit and Transportation calls on all road actors to maintain speed limits, respecting traffic signs and taking precautionary measures before these rainy days on the roads,” said Daniel Parra Valdés. , Secretary of Traffic of Palmyra.

The Palmira Municipal Administration invited citizens to drive optimally on the roads, maintaining speed limits and respecting traffic signs.

“It is essential that drivers assume their responsibility for road safety and adopt responsible behaviors behind the wheel to guarantee the safety of all users of this busy road,” said the Palmira Mayor’s Office, through the Department of Traffic and Transportation.

Strategies for controls on the road

• Awareness campaigns

• Prevention and control actions.

• Installation of radars.

“These actions represent a great advance in the fight against accidents and the reduction of deaths on the roads,” emphasized the Secretary of Traffic.

The official also expressed that he will continue to work together with the concessionaire Rutas del Valle, possible improvements to preserve the lives of those who drive on this road section.

Recommendation

It is essential that drivers assume their responsibility for road safety and adopt responsible behaviors behind the wheel to guarantee the safety of all users of this busy road.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

