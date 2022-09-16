He died hit by the cable of the cableway. For the death of the Moldovan lumberjack Vitali Mardari on November 19, 2018, in a Primiero wood, the wood entrepreneur Riccardo Sorarù was confirmed the sentence of four years and five months for manslaughter pronounced by the Court of Trento. The man, who is from Rocca Pietore, will also have to pay 110 thousand euros in damages, in addition to the costs of forming a civil party, apart from the fact that the sister of the deceased Ludmila could start a civil case, again through the Giesse lawyers. Compensation for damages, which assisted her in both first and second degree. The Mardari family still lives in Santa Giustina.

A few weeks had passed since the disaster of the Vaia storm when Vitali Mardari, through mutual acquaintances, agreed with Sorarù to help him with some jobs in the woods of Val delle Moneghe, in the municipality of Sagron Mis. Without a regular contract, two other workers were present with them, also illegally. The group of four quickly got to work, preparing to pull a long steel cable that was supposed to serve as a cableway to transport the timber. “Suddenly, due to an incorrect calculation of the forces necessary for the activity and due to the use of an unsuitable means (an excavator) to stretch the metal rope – explain the technicians of Giesse Compensation for damages – it broke , violently hitting Mardari who ended up catapulted to about twenty meters away “.

Sorarù instead of giving immediate help to the injured person, with the help of the other two men he transported the body of Mardari near the roadside, also covering it with pieces of wood, and only later he warned the rescue stating that he had found the injured person for case while he was near his construction site (the other two workers, in the meantime, had promptly left).

Immediate but vain help, with doctors who, however, immediately hypothesized an inconsistency between the injuries sustained and the place of discovery. There will be an appeal to the Supreme Court, but the risk is to end up in prison.