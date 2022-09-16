Home News Woodsman died struck by the cableway cable: the main sting also on appeal
News

Woodsman died struck by the cableway cable: the main sting also on appeal

by admin
Woodsman died struck by the cableway cable: the main sting also on appeal

He died hit by the cable of the cableway. For the death of the Moldovan lumberjack Vitali Mardari on November 19, 2018, in a Primiero wood, the wood entrepreneur Riccardo Sorarù was confirmed the sentence of four years and five months for manslaughter pronounced by the Court of Trento. The man, who is from Rocca Pietore, will also have to pay 110 thousand euros in damages, in addition to the costs of forming a civil party, apart from the fact that the sister of the deceased Ludmila could start a civil case, again through the Giesse lawyers. Compensation for damages, which assisted her in both first and second degree. The Mardari family still lives in Santa Giustina.

A few weeks had passed since the disaster of the Vaia storm when Vitali Mardari, through mutual acquaintances, agreed with Sorarù to help him with some jobs in the woods of Val delle Moneghe, in the municipality of Sagron Mis. Without a regular contract, two other workers were present with them, also illegally. The group of four quickly got to work, preparing to pull a long steel cable that was supposed to serve as a cableway to transport the timber. “Suddenly, due to an incorrect calculation of the forces necessary for the activity and due to the use of an unsuitable means (an excavator) to stretch the metal rope – explain the technicians of Giesse Compensation for damages – it broke , violently hitting Mardari who ended up catapulted to about twenty meters away “.

Sorarù instead of giving immediate help to the injured person, with the help of the other two men he transported the body of Mardari near the roadside, also covering it with pieces of wood, and only later he warned the rescue stating that he had found the injured person for case while he was near his construction site (the other two workers, in the meantime, had promptly left).

See also  Violence against women: the giant giant red bench in the square

Immediate but vain help, with doctors who, however, immediately hypothesized an inconsistency between the injuries sustained and the place of discovery. There will be an appeal to the Supreme Court, but the risk is to end up in prison.

You may also like

Taking courage as the leading role, daring to...

Alluvione Marche, here’s how to donate with Specchio...

High-definition big picture | President Xi Jinping’s SCO...

Eighteen-year-old internship student dies in a factory

Xi Jinping Meets with Russian President

The school’s task in a difficult year –...

Di Battista in Milan: “The Democratic Party has...

Sheds full of waste, a Maserada farmer in...

Tragedy in the Marche. Senigallia, my city drowned...

Shanghai Public Security Eats Bawang Meal, Defending Investigative...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy