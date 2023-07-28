How to avoid the most typical digestive disorders of summer?

28/07/2023 and las 23:59 CEST

In addition to poisoning caused by salmonella or anisakis, constipation, gas, acidity… they also skyrocket on vacation

In summer There are many people who change their habits and this almost inevitably causes them to completely alter the customs and norms related to digestive health.

Vacations, trips, meals away from home, picnics on the beach and, in general, many excesses that do not occur at other times of the year, pass invoice.

Also, in the summer months temperature and humidity increase, which motivates them to grow germs and toxins in food.

Therefore, you have to take extreme precautions when cooking and preserving food if we want to avoid being attacked by any of these unwanted bacteria.

A greater risk than food poisoning

Las food poisoning caused by pathogens (bacteria, viruses…) are the most common intestinal problems on these dates, but they are not the only ones.

He constipationLos indigestion by excessive meals gasesThe acidity upset stomach can also affect digestive health.

the tfood oxyinfections

They are ailments that are produced by ingesting a contaminated food, and most are minor illnesses that heal after a few days, rest and drink plenty of fluids.

There are many germs that cause them, mainly bacteria. These are the ones that most often contaminate food during the summer.

Eggs need us to be extremely careful in summer due to salmonellosis | Image by 1195798 from Pixabay

Salmonella is the most common

Among these pathogens that can contaminate food of animal origin, salmonella stands out, which mainly affects products such as:

Eggs Mayonnaise Poultry meat Milk.

Salmonellosis produces sudden fever, nausea, abdominal paindiarrhea and sometimes vomiting.

The disease lasts from 2 to 7 days.

Campylobacteriosis, another common but less well-known risk

Also in summer the campilobacteriosiswhat contaminates the meat of the animal while it is still alive. The foods it grows on are:

Its most frequent symptoms are diarrhoea, abdominal pain, feverheadache, nausea and vomiting.

They appear between 1 and 10 days after ingesting the bacteria and last 3 to 6 days.

Anisakis is another of the dangers that we must avoid this summer | MAREK SLUSARCZYK

Anisakis is a fixture, especially in summer

The dreaded one cannot be missing from this list. anisakisa parasite found in fish and cephalopods (squid, octopus or cuttlefish, for example).

In summer, beach destinations are the most popular and the consumption of these foods increases, so it is necessary to take extreme precautions.

This parasite can cause anisakiasis, which affects the digestive system and causes nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain a few hours after eating.

Are gases and acidity more frequent in summer?

The reality of these happy days is that not only these bacteria attack digestive health.

The big ones bingefor example, are a perfect cocktail for gases.

An increase in gas in the stomach is usually due to swallowing a large amount of air. This can happen, especially:

if we eat very quicklyBut we chew well talk later while we eat.

And these are the same causes that very often can cause heartburna burning sensation that appears in the chest or throat.

stomach pain |

Tips to combat these digestive problems

In the hot months, maintaining good digestive health depends largely on prevention. This is the advice that the pharmaceutical experts of DosFarm.

1 – Although we all know it, it should be remembered that we must wash your hands well after using the bathroom, blowing your nose, taking out the trash, touching an animal, or changing diapers.

Poisoning occurs when the microorganisms They reach the food, many times from the feces.

If we go to the bathroom and do not wash our hands well, we can pass these microorganisms to another person by touching them or leaving them on the food that we are cooking

2 – If, on the other hand, they are to be consumed raw food (for example, a fruit) is very important wash them well before.

3 – Likewise, it is necessary clean kitchen utensils who have come into contact with raw food.

4 – The best way to completely eliminate pathogens is cook food correctly.

You have to make sure that the meat and fish are well done and the eggs have the bud totally Curd.

To avoid the anisakisSpecifically, the fish must be properly cooked for at least 2 minutes. at more than 60ºC.

Making healthy food requires some precautions |

5 – In addition to this, it is necessary preserve food in good condition, many of them require refrigerated or frozen.

In summer, it is very important check the temperature of the fridge and keep it below 4.4 degrees.

He freezerto preserve most foods, better below -18 degrees.

And the cold chain is broken (if a refrigerated product has been left out of the fridge), we run the risk of poisoning. In this case, it is better discard it directly.

6 – Poisoning can also be due to water contamination. It is best to always drink bottled water and avoid any natural source if we are not sure that it is drinkable.

7 – other liquid than can play tricks is the milk. If we are not certain that a dairy product is pasteurizedIt is better not to consume it.

8 – In addition to remembering that we must keep eating healthy on vacation, you have to keep some good hydration levels and drink water without waiting to be thirsty.

9 – In addition, it deserves a separate mention alcohol. this liquid increases dehydrationa factor that causes constipation

10 – Finally, for avoid aerophagia (swallow too much air), do not talk fast or shout during the meal.

after one copious meal or ingesting some food that makes us generate gases, it helps to take infusions of fennel, chamomile or mint.

