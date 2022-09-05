At 9:30 on September 3, in the 2022 National Men’s Hockey Championship, the Inner Mongolia men’s hockey team and the Gansu men’s hockey team faced off. After the start of the game, the Gansu men’s hockey team took the lead and took the lead, putting a lot of pressure on the players of the Inner Mongolia men’s hockey team. After making tactical adjustments, they fought back hard, first tying the score, and finally overtaking the Gansu men. The hockey team won 2:1.5. It is understood that the 2022 National Men’s Hockey Championship has now started for 6 days. After 6 days of fierce competition, the Inner Mongolia Men’s Hockey Team entered the final one round ahead of schedule with the advantage of points. (Zheng Ming, Jiang Xiwu, Feng Chao)

Editor: Guo Weiwei