While Warhammer 40,000: Darktide posted solid review scores last year, Fatshark’s developers have been working hard to improve the game, even delaying the release of the Xbox version and cosmetic content until they’ve fixed the game on PC.

One of the changes coming in Warhammer 40,000: Undertide’s next patch is a more generous loot system. In a new developer blog, Fatshark admitted in a new blog post that it has heard criticism from fans and that every method of loot is changing.

After each mission, you will get a Emperor’s Gift, according to your performance, you can buy any desecrated weapons of the same level as you from the armory exchange, and His Majesty Melk’s requisition contract will cost less The workload gives you more ingots. Overall, this should make it easier to get gear, but there’s one thing that hasn’t changed in Fatshark, much to the displeasure of fans.

That said, the crafting system found in the Temple of Omnipotence won’t change, although the skill improvement element is a somewhat controversial one for fans, as it removes perks from a piece of equipment that you don’t like, but makes you stick Replace, whether it’s good or bad.

What do you think of these changes in Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide?

