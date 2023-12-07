The new first season of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” will be launched on December 7! – ZEEK player journal

The highly anticipated first season of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” is set to launch on December 7th, bringing an array of exciting new content for players to enjoy.

The new season will introduce three new core multiplayer maps, fan-favorite Gunfight mode, a new Zombies mode mission, five free weapons, the new “Uzstan” map, and the War Pass, featuring Shadow Troopers and the festive “Santa Claus Slaughterhouse” event.

“Modern Warfare III 2023” will bring new 2v2 and 6v6 multiplayer maps, along with a limited-time whirlpool event called “All or Nothing”, and the return of the fan-favorite Gunfight mode. The Zombies mode will also be expanded with a new story chapter, offering players a chance to investigate a mysterious passage and unlock new end-game content.

On the other hand, “Modern Warfare” will introduce the new “Uzstan” map and limited-time festivals, as well as a new game mode “Gulag Deathmatch” and terrain changes.

Both games will also include new weapons and non-original parts, and players can unlock special forces soldiers and exclusive items through the first season war pass. Additionally, reaching level 55 will unlock new challenges and rewards in multiplayer and zombie modes, while purchasing Sombra will unlock the Nullifier Special Forces and exclusive alternate costumes.

With all the new content and updates, fans of the “Call of Duty” franchise have a lot to look forward to as the first season of “Modern Warfare III 2023” and “Modern Warfare” approaches its launch date.

“Season 1 Release Trailer | “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” and “Modern Warfare” can be viewed for a sneak peek at what’s to come in the new season.

So gamers, get ready to gear up and dive into the action as “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” prepare to take the gaming world by storm with their exciting new season!

