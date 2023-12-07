Home » The new first season of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” will be launched on December 7! – ZEEK player journal
Technology

The new first season of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” will be launched on December 7! – ZEEK player journal

by admin
The new first season of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” will be launched on December 7! – ZEEK player journal

The highly anticipated first season of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” is set to launch on December 7th, bringing an array of exciting new content for players to enjoy.

The new season will introduce three new core multiplayer maps, fan-favorite Gunfight mode, a new Zombies mode mission, five free weapons, the new “Uzstan” map, and the War Pass, featuring Shadow Troopers and the festive “Santa Claus Slaughterhouse” event.

“Modern Warfare III 2023” will bring new 2v2 and 6v6 multiplayer maps, along with a limited-time whirlpool event called “All or Nothing”, and the return of the fan-favorite Gunfight mode. The Zombies mode will also be expanded with a new story chapter, offering players a chance to investigate a mysterious passage and unlock new end-game content.

On the other hand, “Modern Warfare” will introduce the new “Uzstan” map and limited-time festivals, as well as a new game mode “Gulag Deathmatch” and terrain changes.

Both games will also include new weapons and non-original parts, and players can unlock special forces soldiers and exclusive items through the first season war pass. Additionally, reaching level 55 will unlock new challenges and rewards in multiplayer and zombie modes, while purchasing Sombra will unlock the Nullifier Special Forces and exclusive alternate costumes.

With all the new content and updates, fans of the “Call of Duty” franchise have a lot to look forward to as the first season of “Modern Warfare III 2023” and “Modern Warfare” approaches its launch date.

“Season 1 Release Trailer | “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” and “Modern Warfare” can be viewed for a sneak peek at what’s to come in the new season.

See also  POCO Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with Massive Discounts on Mobile Phones

So gamers, get ready to gear up and dive into the action as “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” prepare to take the gaming world by storm with their exciting new season!

You may also like

PS5 console version 9.00 firmware update is officially...

Greentech: tado and Panasonic partner on intelligent heat...

The Last Case of Benedict Fox gets its...

US law clears first hurdle to selling or...

“Resident Evil 3”, “NBA 2K24”, “Marvel’s Nightborn” and...

piqd | ChatGPT and the telltale essay

Story DLC, permadeath and more are coming to...

Mentoring Matters: the key role of mentors in...

What’s in the IA Commission on Information report

Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 rumored specifications revealed-ePrice.HK

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy