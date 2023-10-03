Champions League: Sociedad shows Salzburg’s limits

Salzburg completely missed the opening phase and conceded an early goal from 23-time Spanish national team player Mikel Oyarzabal, who was able to calmly take the lead (7th). Karim Konate then missed Salzburg’s best chance to equalize (11th), Sociedad did better on the counterattack through Brais Mendez (27th).

After the break, Salzburg were initially awarded a penalty, but referee Bartosz Frankowski rightly reversed the decision after studying the video. Afterwards, the young and courageous Salzburg team bit their teeth against their technically gifted opponents and only had further opportunities in stoppage time.

GEPA/Daniel Schoenherr After just seven minutes, Sociedad in Salzburg were celebrating, that was half the battle

The second Group D game this Tuesday is currently underway between Inter Milan and Benfica Lisbon. In three weeks, Salzburg will travel to Milan like last year, but this time to Inter with the currently injured Marko Arnautovic, who, according to team boss Ralf Rangnick, could be out for a longer period of time.

See you again with Real Sociedad

Salzburg has played against a number of Spanish teams over the years, including Real Sociedad for the first time five years ago. At that time, the “Bulls” were not yet regulars in the Champions League, but the Europa League was still “their” competition, as they themselves proclaimed. After a 2-2 away draw, they rose 2-1 and in the end even sensationally made it to the semi-finals.

ORF/Bernhard Kastler Five and a half years after the duel in the Europa League, the two teams met again in the premier class

Only Andreas Ulmer is left of this Salzburg team, signaling the end of his era with the “Bulls”. In the 2-0 win in Lisbon, the 37-year-old missed a game in the premier class for the first time in the fifth CL season and watched on the bench. The Upper Austrian’s contract expires at the end of the season and will not be extended; Aleksa Terzic will be appointed as his successor.

Bidstrup fit in time

Compared to the dream start at Benfica, Struber only changed the Salzburg team in one position, Oumar Solet slipped into the starting line-up instead of the newly minted Austrian A-team player Samson Baidoo. After suffering a leg injury in the 4-0 win in Lustenau, the Danish running machine Mads Bistrup got fit in time.

For the guests from the Basque Country there was only one change compared to the 1-1 draw against Inter, the Englishman Kieran Tierney had to miss out injured, and in his place Aihen Munoz was able to experience the ever-popular premier class anthem on the field. This is not an everyday occurrence for the proud Basques, who until around 35 years ago only had players from their own region in their ranks. Sociedad is taking part in the concert of the greats for the first time in ten years.

Cold shower on a hot autumn day

And in the first half they emphasized that the Basques wanted to be there longer than in the group phase. Coach Imanol Alguacil’s team presented itself in an excellent manner and did not run into the open knife like Benfica did two weeks ago. On the contrary, even when they were actively pressing, the game was soon shifted into Salzburg’s half, and the lead became apparent early on.

On a warm autumn day, when the game started at 23 degrees, Salzburg had a cold shower. Takefusa Kubo showed his danger for the first time (2nd) before Sociedad captain Oyarzabal struck. Goalie Alexander Schlager was able to parry his first chance on the left side, then the left-footer was not attacked a minute later and calmly slotted in the penalty area to make it 1-0 (7th).

Konate misses the chance to equalize

It was fitting for Salzburg’s sleepy start that Oyarzabal hit a calm ball here. But the deficit quickly woke up the hosts. After a long pass from Terzic, Roko Simic, match winner in Lisbon with a goal and an assist, passed it to Konate, who shot over with his right – left would have been better – (11th).

Five minutes later, Sociedad were lucky that defender Robin Le Normand only saw a yellow card – Simic rushed away towards the Sociedad goal, for referee Bartosz Frankowski from Poland the foul was probably too far away from the goal to be a “goal robbery” – too new German : Prevention of an obvious scoring opportunity – to be punished (16th). With the following free kick, Salzburg got in their own way.

Sociedad punished Salzburg coldly

After that, Salzburg started running behind again, couldn’t press against the Basques, who were so well equipped, and were punished coldly for mistakes. After losing the ball in the opponent’s box, Sociedad launched a quick attack across the entire field and gained a majority in the final third.

Reuters/Leonhard Foeger Mendez made it 2-0 for Sociedad after a counterattack

Kubo fed Mendez on the left, who deliberately scored into the right corner to make it 2-0 (27th). Three minutes later, Oyarzabal made it 3-0 in the center before Salzburg was able to calm the game down again. But nothing more happened before the break, Sociedad had everything under control and still had a shot chance through Mendez (36th). The fact that there were a few whistles at half-time was understandable given the result, but the youngest CL team is definitely entitled to a half like that.

Penalty is taken back

Struber reacted during the break and brought in three new players, including neo-team player Baidoo for the weak Solet. As expected, the hosts stepped up their game immediately after the restart, and it almost paid off. After a pass into the center, Simic looked for the penalty and found it in a duel with goalie Alejandro Remiro (48th).

Reuters/Leonhard Foeger After detailed analysis, referee Frankowski took back the penalty

Referee Frankowski gave it a few seconds delay and then operated in an exemplary manner. After detailed analysis with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the Pole looked at the situation again on video and realized that Simic had stepped on Remiro’s foot and not the other way around. To the great annoyance of the audience, the penalty whistle was ultimately withdrawn (53′).

Sociedad brings home victory confidently

As much as Salzburg had done in Lisbon, that wasn’t the case in this game. The hosts continued to try hard, but struggled with the quality of the guests. They survived the manageable period of pressure after the break, gradually brought fresh strength and thus confidently brought home the victory. Oyarzabal once again showed his elegant shooting technique, Schlager saved (66th).

Salzburg could no longer build up any pressure, emblematic of which was a desperation shot from substitute Amankwah Forson (72′). Sociedad defended everything in and around the penalty area. In stoppage time, Simic and “Joker” Nicolas Capaldo narrowly missed the target with one shot each. In the end, the Sociedad fans celebrated and took revenge for the duel they had once lost in the Europa League. We’ll see you again at the end of November.

Champions League, Group D, second matchday

Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.:

Salzburg – Real Sociedad 0:2 (0:2)

Wals-Siezenheim, Salzburg Stadium, 28,227, SR Frankowski (POL)

Torfolge:

0:1 Oyarzabal (7.)

0:2 Mendez (27.)

Salzburg: Schlager – Dedic, Solet (46th/Baidoo), Pavlovic, Terzic – Gourna-Douath – Bidstrup (65th/Capaldo), Gloukh (78th/Sucic), Kjaergaard (46th/Forson) – Simic, Konate (46th). /Ratkov)

Real society: Remiro – Traore (84./Elustondo), Zubeldia, Le Normand (46./Pacheco), Munoz – Mendez (82./Turrientes), Zubimendi, Merino – Kubo (63./Cho), Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea (63./ Fernandez)

Yellow cards: Solet, Pavlovic, Baidoo, Struber (coach) and Le Normand, Mendez

