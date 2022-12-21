Original title: Chang Lin was absent and Monroe scored 26+15 and played the best game in the CBA but regretted losing

In the match between Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team and Guangsha Men’s Basketball Team tonight, the main forward Chang Lin was absent for some reason. Without the “domestic Green” who averaged 16.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, the Shanxi men’s basketball team’s inside offense and defense were greatly affected. In the end, they lost 84-100 to Guangsha and suffered a three-game losing streak. In the absence of Chang Lin, Shanxi’s foreign aid Monroe supported the inside line alone, scored a double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds, and gained the upper hand in the contest with Guangsha’s foreign aid Welzhe. Although he failed to lead the team to win, But played the best battle since joining the CBA.

Due to the fact that Xing Zhiqiang, another inside rotation, also failed to enter the roster, today the Shanxi men’s basketball team can only use the substitute Han Peiyu and the veteran partner inside, but the two have been in poor condition since the first quarter, and they did not make a hit in a total of four shots and only grabbed a rebound. In the case of losing control inside, the Shanxi men’s basketball team fell behind early by the opponent’s 15-6 offensive in the first half of the first quarter. In desperation, the Shanxi men’s basketball team replaced Feld with Monroe with five minutes left in the quarter. After Monroe came on the court, he improved the inside offense. He first made a foul by Xu Zhonghao in singles, then made two free throws, and then made an empty cut layup. , Breaking the scoring drought for the team.

Entering the second quarter, Monroe was in good shape. At the beginning of the quarter, he shook Cook and entered the penalty area to score a throw, and then grabbed an offensive rebound and made a tip-up to help the Shanxi men’s basketball team stop Guangsha. After a timeout, Monroe followed up with a layup and continued to chase points, but the disjointed offense of the Shanxi Men’s Basketball team still caused him to be replaced by Wilms. Compared with Monroe’s excellent inside offense, although Guangsha University’s foreign aid Welzer did not score many points personally, he performed more balanced on both ends of the offense and defense. Teammates sent assists many times. In the interior contest, although Welzer is not as good as Monroe in terms of statistics, he is more helpful to the team than the latter.

After halftime, Monroe scored 9 points and 7 rebounds, Welger scored 5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. The Guangsha men’s basketball team led the Shanxi men’s basketball team 54-43. At the beginning of the third quarter, Welzer succeeded in attacking the basket three times in a row, helping Guangsha widen the point difference to 20 points in one fell swoop. In order to break the scoring shortage, Monroe replaced Weems and reappeared. He quickly sent assists to Zhang Chunjun and grabbed rebounds many times. At the end of the quarter, Monroe dominated the inside on the offensive end. He scored or scored five times under the basket. Caused a foul, and one person scored the last 9 points of the Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team in the quarter, especially his buzzer throw and hit a three-pointer to help the Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team chase the score to 56-77 after three quarters.

In the final quarter, Monroe, as the offensive core of the Shanxi men’s basketball team, continued to lead the team to chase points. His strong attack at the basket, rebound competition and supporting passes were all fully demonstrated. After four and a half minutes of this quarter, Monroe scored “2+1” against Zhu Junlong at the basket. After that, he continued to cause damage in the penalty area and completely penetrated the inside line of Guangsha. However, in the face of the Guangsha men’s basketball team’s internal and external offensive, the Shanxi men’s basketball team was finally unable to make a comeback, losing to Guangsha 84-100 and suffering a three-game losing streak.

In the whole game, Monroe made 10 of 19 shots in 31 minutes and scored a large double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds.

