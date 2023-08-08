Change official: Summer to Inter Milan – Serie A

Yann Sommer moves to Inter. © ANSA / MICHAEL BUHOLZER / STF

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer leaves FC Bayern after around seven months and, as expected, joins the Italian first division club Inter.

According to media reports, the Munich team will receive around six million euros for the 34-year-old. The Italian Champions League finalist had been looking for a new number 1 in goal since André Onana’s departure. Before the official announcement, Sommer wrote on social media that an exciting journey was coming to an end. He also thanked his teammates, coaches, support staff and fans of FC Bayern, “who made my time at this big club an experience that I will never forget”.

During the winter break, Sommer came from Borussia Mönchengladbach for around nine million euros to replace the injured Manuel Neuer and was given a contract until mid-2025. During his flying visit, the Swiss goalkeeper appeared on the pitch in 25 games. He conceded 31 goals and kept eight clean sheets. There were no really big mistakes, but Sommer never radiated the sovereignty of Neuer.

