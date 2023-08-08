Home » Change official: Summer to Inter Milan – Serie A
Sports

Change official: Summer to Inter Milan – Serie A

by admin
Change official: Summer to Inter Milan – Serie A

Yann Sommer moves to Inter. © ANSA / MICHAEL BUHOLZER / STF

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer leaves FC Bayern after around seven months and, as expected, joins the Italian first division club Inter.

07. August 2023

From: dpa

According to media reports, the Munich team will receive around six million euros for the 34-year-old. The Italian Champions League finalist had been looking for a new number 1 in goal since André Onana’s departure. Before the official announcement, Sommer wrote on social media that an exciting journey was coming to an end. He also thanked his teammates, coaches, support staff and fans of FC Bayern, “who made my time at this big club an experience that I will never forget”.

During the winter break, Sommer came from Borussia Mönchengladbach for around nine million euros to replace the injured Manuel Neuer and was given a contract until mid-2025. During his flying visit, the Swiss goalkeeper appeared on the pitch in 25 games. He conceded 31 goals and kept eight clean sheets. There were no really big mistakes, but Sommer never radiated the sovereignty of Neuer.

recommendations

See also  Tokyo 2020, 100 meters women: Olympic record for Thompson and the podium is all Jamaican

You may also like

Elye Wahi was born to score – Sportellate

Backpacking holiday? Here’s what to always carry with...

Formula 1: Star reveals changing ideas!

Federico Loschi remains at Pielle Livorno

Dramatic background: Manuel Neuer will not return until...

Querétaro vs New England Revolution: Live Match Today...

Milan Monza, the probable formations of the ‘Silvio...

International soccer news – PSG brings Nati-Schreck Ramos...

nine people under investigation, from 33 to 76...

Athletics: Dominic Lobalu could win medals, but he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy