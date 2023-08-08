Title: Charlotte FC to Face Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Quarterfinals, Setting Stage for Messi Showdown

By Martin Zajic | Updated on 08/07/2023 – 11:02 p.m. CST

In a thrilling turn of events, Charlotte FC secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup with a lightning-fast comeback against the Houston Dynamo, winning 2-1. Their next challenge awaits, as they are set to face off against Inter Miami, the club which includes Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi in their ranks.

Inter Miami also earned their place in the quarterfinals after a tense penalty shootout victory over FC Dallas last Sunday. The highly anticipated confrontation between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami will take place on Friday, August 11, at the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Despite currently ranking 24th out of 29 teams in the MLS, Charlotte FC managed to secure their spot among the top eight teams in this joint tournament with the Mexican league. Their remarkable comeback consisted of scoring two goals in just 52 seconds, including an own goal.

In another Leagues Cup fixture, Charlotte FC faced off against the Houston Dynamo, who boast Mexican national team player Héctor Herrera. The match was scheduled for Monday, August 7, at the Shell Energy Stadium. The live broadcast was exclusively available on Apple TV for viewers in Mexico.

For those eager to catch the action, the match between Charlotte FC and Houston Dynamo kicked off at 8:00 p.m. CDMX time. The Shell Energy Stadium in Texas, USA, was the chosen venue for this round of 16 clash.

Fans in Mexico could tune in to watch the game live on Apple TV, as the streaming service held exclusive rights for broadcasting the match. Subscriptions to the platform were accessible through a provided link.

Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates on the action-packed Charlotte FC vs. Houston Dynamo encounter in the Leagues Cup. The result of this highly anticipated clash will determine who progresses further in the prestigious tournament.

