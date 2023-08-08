Home » US stocks start week higher, focus on US inflation From Reuters
News

US stocks start week higher, focus on US inflation From Reuters

by admin
US stocks start week higher, focus on US inflation From Reuters

© Reuters. The Wall Street street sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Mike Segar/

(Reuters) – Wall Street posted gains after a week of uncertainty, as investors eyed a highly anticipated US inflation report due later this week that could test the market’s strong recovery this week. year.

Thursday’s US consumer price data could offer insights into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path, after last Friday’s jobs report rekindled fears that the central bank could extend high rates.

At around 4.35 p.m., the Average rises 307.68 points, or 0.88%, to 35,373.30, rises it 26.44 points, or 0.59%, to 4,504.47, and advances 25 0.04 points, or 0.18%, to 13,934.276.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) slips 1.9% after the EV giant said Vaibhav Taneja will replace Zachary Kirkhorn as chief financial officer.

Shares of tech megacaps Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Nvidia rose, while Apple (NASDAQ:), the world‘s most valuable company, fell 1.4%, extending the previous session’s steep losses to following a disappointing report on iPhone sales.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B shares gained 2.9% after the Warren Buffett-led group posted record quarterly operating profit.

Sage Therapeutics fell 48.8%, while Biogen fell 0.3% after the US drug regulator refused to approve the joint pill against postpartum depression (PPD), the first of its kind.

Tyson Foods fell 8.1% after the meat producer fell short of Wall Street expectations on third-quarter revenues as there was a reduction in meat purchases.

Yellow, a US trucking company founded nearly 100 years ago, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday, dropping the stock by 33.3%.

See also  Ukraine, the technicians were able to leave the Chernobyl power plant

(Translated by Chiara Scarciglia, editing Stefano Bernabei)

You may also like

The mayor in the history of the flags...

Visa issuance time would have changes in Colombia

Record-breaking Number of Customs Clearance Vehicles at Hong...

Palantir’s EPS was in line with expectations, revenue...

“Needs improvement in management of food poisoning bacteria...

they got out of the taxi and shot...

The special issue of ‘L’Amico’ focuses on baptism

Mr. Pudink recommends: Was American punk a musical...

Moving farewell to Luz Mery Tristán

Guangxi Region Braces for Multiple Showers and Possible...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy