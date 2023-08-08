US stocks start week higher, focus on US inflation From Reuters

© Reuters. The Wall Street street sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Mike Segar/

(Reuters) – Wall Street posted gains after a week of uncertainty, as investors eyed a highly anticipated US inflation report due later this week that could test the market’s strong recovery this week. year.

Thursday’s US consumer price data could offer insights into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path, after last Friday’s jobs report rekindled fears that the central bank could extend high rates.

At around 4.35 p.m., the Average rises 307.68 points, or 0.88%, to 35,373.30, rises it 26.44 points, or 0.59%, to 4,504.47, and advances 25 0.04 points, or 0.18%, to 13,934.276.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) slips 1.9% after the EV giant said Vaibhav Taneja will replace Zachary Kirkhorn as chief financial officer.

Shares of tech megacaps Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Nvidia rose, while Apple (NASDAQ:), the world‘s most valuable company, fell 1.4%, extending the previous session’s steep losses to following a disappointing report on iPhone sales.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B shares gained 2.9% after the Warren Buffett-led group posted record quarterly operating profit.

Sage Therapeutics fell 48.8%, while Biogen fell 0.3% after the US drug regulator refused to approve the joint pill against postpartum depression (PPD), the first of its kind.

Tyson Foods fell 8.1% after the meat producer fell short of Wall Street expectations on third-quarter revenues as there was a reduction in meat purchases.

Yellow, a US trucking company founded nearly 100 years ago, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday, dropping the stock by 33.3%.

(Translated by Chiara Scarciglia, editing Stefano Bernabei)

