There are 20,503 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 21,817. The victims are 68, down from 90 yesterday. The swabs made are 155,751. The rate is 13.2%, stable from 13% yesterday.

Gimbe, people at risk of serious illness increase

People at risk of serious illness are increasing: in the susceptible population group (over 60 and frail) as of 31 August there were 15.2 million without a fourth dose, in addition to 892 thousand unvaccinated, 1.88 million without a third dose. This was noted by the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, commenting on the independent monitoring data. The current vaccine, according to scientific evidence, he says, “remains an excellent weapon in preventing serious illness”, and frail and over 60s “accelerate the fourth dose without risking these days, before the next arrival of updated vaccines.”

Plateau phase

“After last week’s ‘rebound’ – states Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – the number of new weekly cases returns to settle at around 149,000, with a 7-day moving average of over 21,000 cases per day, documenting that from mid-August, beyond modest fluctuations, the curve is in a plateau phase “. In all regions there is a percentage decrease in new cases (from -3.2% in Basilicata to -32% in Sardinia). Compared to the previous week, in 98 Provinces there was a decrease in new cases (from -1.3% in Parma to -43% in Gorizia), in the remaining 9 Provinces there was an increase (from + 0.3% in Turin to + 23.6% of Lecco). The incidence is below 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in all provinces.

Omicron 5 domina

“Despite the repeated alarms, Centaurus has been circulating for three months without taking over Omicron 5 and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention classifies it as a ‘variant of interest’ and not ‘of concern’: it is able to evade the immune response, but there is no evidence of its greater transmissibility or clinical severity “, notes Cartabellotta.