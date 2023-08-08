Borussia Dortmund continues to worry about two key players. The search for a striker is said to be less intense than was previously reported. The marketing department is thinking about an official Nischalke flock. The black and yellow are planning a secret test. News and rumors about BVB can be found here.

BVB, rumor: Concerns about Gregor Kobel and Karim Adeyemi

Gregor Kobel suffered a “small” torn muscle fiber during preparation for the friendly against Manchester United. He missed the last two games against Chelsea and Ajax. It is by no means the first muscle injury that has forced the 25-year-old to take a break during his career. As early as September 2022 and March 2023, the Swiss suffered fiber tears. A ligament injury at the end of the first BVB season increases his lost days to over 100.

It is quite possible that Alexander Meyer will be given his next chance in goal at BVB. Karim Adeyemi is also growing worried at Borussia Dortmund. At the season opener against Ajax, the offensive player was also absent due to muscular problems. According to the club, this was a precautionary measure. But on Monday, the 21-year-old also missed the start of training in the week before the first competitive game on Saturday (3:30 p.m. against TSV Schott Mainz).

Adeyemi also has a history of tearing a muscle fiber back in February. In the season finale against Mainz 05 he was substituted again with this injury.

BVB, rumor: striker search is “cooked hotter than it is”

Borussia Dortmund is said to be urgently looking for a striker because Sebastien Haller will be absent from BVB at the beginning of 2024 because of the Africa Cup. But the topic is “cooked hotter in some places than it is,” reports Sport1. In any case, the candidate Hugo Ekitike (PSG) named by Bild does not want to leave Paris at all, but wants to fight his way through.

The topic at BVB is a commitment from defensive talent Stefan Lekovic. The 19-year-old central defender from Red Star Belgrade could therefore strengthen Borussia’s defense – but so far sporting director Sebastian Kehl has only contacted Lekovic’s advisor. In addition, it is still unclear whether a new central defender should come at all.

Selling Soumaila Coulibaly could make this possible. The move to Premier League promoted Burnley FC is finally off the table, the report says. But he is still a candidate for sale. BVB is said to be looking for a buyer.

BVB, rumour: Dortmund is considering official Nischalke flock

Borussia Dortmund is apparently thinking about offering Jermain Nischalke’s jersey flock as an officially selectable variant in the jersey shop, reports the picture. Jerseys with the name of the newcomer from 1. FC Nürnberg – up to now always ordered as an individual name flock – sell very well because of the name “Ni(e)Schalke” – in the friendly against Ajax more Nischalke than Hummels Jerseys have gone over the counter.

According to the report, Borussia Dortmund is now considering selling individual names from the U23 team as an official flock – Nischalke would then definitely be there.

BVB, rumours: Borussia Dortmund is said to be planning a “secret test”

According to information from Ruhr Nachrichten, BVB is planning a “secret test” against third-division side Preußen Münster. The day after the cup game against Schott Mainz, this should take place behind closed doors. For players like Kobel, Adeyemi or Nico Schlotterbeck, who are plagued by injuries and problems, this could be an endurance test before the start of the league.

BVB: Borussia Dortmund’s friendlies in preparation for the summer

DateOpponentLocation12. July, 6 p.m.SV Westfalia Rhynern (7:0)Hamm19. July, 6 p.m. Rot-Weiß Oberhausen (3: 2) Oberhausen 22. July, 4.30 p.m. Rot-Weiss Erfurt (2: 1) Erfurt 28. July, 4.30amSan Diego Loyal (6-0)San Diego31. July, 3 p.m.Manchester United (3-2)Las Vegas3. August, 2.30 a.m.Chelsea (1-1)Chicago6. August, 5 p.m. Ajax Amsterdam (2: 1) Dortmund