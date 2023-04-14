As of: 04/14/2023 9:09 p.m

1. FC Saarbrücken can continue to dream of promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga. On Friday evening, FCS won the important duel against Dynamo Dresden in their home Ludwigspark 2-0 and is therefore on the relegation place.

There was a lot at stake for both teams in the top game in the third division on Friday evening: In order for FCS to continue fighting for promotion, coach Rüdiger Ziehl’s team had to collect three points against Dynamo Dresden. Because last Easter Sunday, the blue-blacks did not make it beyond a draw against FSV Zwickau.

The top game kept what it promised: in front of a full house in Saarbrücken, the fans were offered a lot.

Saarbrücken misplaced first real chance

At the beginning, the Saarbrücken team was able to dominate the game. With a few corners they won, they didn’t cause any danger yet. And the Dresdeners did not come to a dangerous train.

But that changed in the 19th minute: the hosts had their first chance. Adriano Grimaldi intercepted a bad pass from Dresden and saw Kasim Rabihic – who, however, put the ball just wide of the right post.

No time to catch your breath: Dresden immediately countered twice and punished inattentive defense by Saarbrücken. But their goalkeeper Daniel Batz saved twice.

FCS in the lead at halftime

Then FCS scored their first goal: Grimaldi scored the first goal of this top game with a header in the 28th minute and gave his team the lead.

Dresden didn’t give up and immediately attacked again. Midfielder Niklas Hauptmann failed at the Saarbrücken keeper – Batz saved his team again. And then shortly before the end of the first half, Saarbrücken extended their lead: Richard Neudecker made it 2-0 in the 45th minute.

opportunities for advancement move closer

The blue-blacks used the second half to keep the result sovereign and concentrated largely on defending. Successful – because the lead was never in serious danger, which did not change even in a long stoppage time of seven minutes. 1. FC Saarbrücken won the top game in the third division 2-0.

With this result, FCS is level on points with Dynamo Dresden. However, the goal difference is on the Saarbrücken side, which is why they move up to fourth place in the table. For FCS, that also means: closer to promotion. Because the relegation place is currently occupied by Freiburg II, but they are not allowed to rise as the second team. The fourth in the table would move up.

Promotion fight continues next week

On the coming matchday, FCS will continue at SV Meppen. The game starts on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m.

The SR radio news also reported on this topic on April 14, 2023.