O World Creativity Day Campinas will take place on the 20th, 21st and 22nd of April with a series of activities. Among them, the Festival CriAtiva, the project What haunts you?, the model of the Casa Hacker space, the collective of Black Women simultaneous to the 70 activities that will be taking place in 20 different spaces in the city.

In 2023, World Creativity Day will take place simultaneously in 12 countries. In Brazil, designed by Lucas Foster, 100 municipalities will be the participants.

In Campinas, the opening will take place on Thursday, April 20, in a space in the Campo Grande neighborhood. Participating will be activist Layne Gabriele, who will speak about “The Future is Peripheral: the audacity to reinvent oneself” and Cacá Clauset, entrepreneur, explorer, Guinness Book record holder in crossing the Americas by car, with two participations in the Paris-Dakar Rally and Sertões Rally champion twice.

The global movement, organized by the World Creativity Organization, has numerous experiences, panels, lectures, workshops and performances for professionals, entrepreneurs and companies from all sectors that make up the creative economy. The objective is to unite the creativity and innovation ecosystem of several cities, focusing on sustainable development based on pillars such as learning, diversity, entrepreneurship and transformation.

“Directly affected by a crisis of confidence about their future, cities will continue to play a fundamental role in our civilization. Therefore, creativity and innovation are essential for building vibrant cities capable of attracting people, businesses and promoting a positive social impact”, says Lucas Foster.

World Creativity Day is presented by the Ministry of Culture and Free Market, Globo media partnership, support from the Municipal Secretariat for Economic Development and Labor of the City of São Paulo, in addition to the institutional partnership of Co.liga, Roberto Marinho Foundation, Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI), Preta Hub and Reasons to Believe, in addition to other important agents and national and local entities.

