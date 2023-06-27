Chelsea 4 people go to Saudi Arabia: 1 will send 1 to help Ziyech will make the trip_Riyadh_victory_Romano

Original title: 4 people from Chelsea went to Saudi Arabia: 1 will send 1 to help Ziyech will make the trip

On June 27, Beijing time, according to Mingji Romano, the deal for Chelsea winger Ziyech to join the Saudi League Riyadh Victory has been completed, and the two parties will sign a contract until 2026.

Romano said that the final contract has been checked, Ziyech’s deal has been completed, and the Moroccan attacker’s joining Riyadh Victory is infinitely close to completion.

Ziyech will sign a contract with Riyadh Victory until 2026. At present, there is only a medical examination and an official announcement. Romano has already taken out the signature “here we go” to confirm.

Ziyech is 30 years old. His contract with Chelsea was originally due to expire in 2025. According to previous reports, he joined Riyadh with a transfer fee of 10 million euros and an annual salary of 15 million euros. He will become teammates with Ronaldo and assist him. The Portuguese superstar.

It is worth mentioning that if Ziyech’s deal finally goes through, Chelsea will already be the fourth player sent to the Saudi League this summer. Kanter, Coulibaly and Mendy have also defected here one after another. Kante joins Jeddah United with Benzema, Ziyech joins Riyadh Victory with Ronaldo, Coulibaly joins Riyadh Crescent, and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is about to join Jeddah National.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund owns 75% of the ownership of the above four clubs. There is no doubt that they have adopted swift and effective means to realize the “Vision 2030” of the country’s leadership.

