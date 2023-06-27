Pan Jinhai, the controlling shareholder of Huijia Times, pledged 28.58 million shares to support the company’s production and operation

On June 27, Huijia Times (stock code: 603101) controlling shareholder Pan Jinhai pledged 28.58 million shares to Hami Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. to support the company’s production and operation.

The pledged shares are 28.58 million shares, accounting for 10.40% of the company’s shares held by it, accounting for 6.08% of the company’s total share capital. The pledge period is from June 26, 2023 to June 18, 2024.

The announcement shows that Pan Jinhai holds a total of 274,732,198 shares of the company, accounting for 58.40% of the company’s total share capital. A total of 201,760,000 shares have been pledged, accounting for 73.44% of the shares held by it and 42.89% of the company’s total share capital.

The 2022 annual report disclosed by the company shows that the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies in 2022 was -155,986,533.70 yuan, which turned from profit to loss compared with the same period last year.

According to the data of kubei.com, Huijia Times has been deeply involved in the Xinjiang regional market since its establishment. After more than 20 years of operation and accumulation, its business formats cover shopping centers, traditional department stores, supermarkets, etc.

