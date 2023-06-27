Tuesday, June 27th, the tenth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, the fortune and precautions of the twelve zodiac signs_Cooperation_Clothing_Oriental

Original title: Tuesday, June 27, the tenth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, the fortune and precautions of the twelve zodiac signs

June 27, Tuesday, the tenth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, is the day of Guimao, Wuwu month, and Bingchen day. Dry day and Binghuo, the attribute is yang, born in the midsummer day of the Kuimao year, the energy is strong, it should be passive and quiet, try to keep safe, not big things. Compared with robbery and prosperity, the earthly branches hide punishments and are easy to be entangled with right and wrong, so it is advisable to be cautious and take active precautions. The fortune and key points of the twelve zodiac signs on June 27 are as follows:

Little mouse:It is good for internal communication, getting support, enlightening ideas, overcoming difficulties, being calm and introverted, and planning ahead. Reasonable avoidance and more use of team strength. It is suitable for visiting and dredging, teamwork, planning and management, checking for omissions and filling vacancies, etc. Be humble and self-sufficient, and make up for the shortcomings. The auspicious position in the southeast and white and black and white clothing are conducive to cooperation and dredging.

ugly cow:It is conducive to harmonious communication, enhances mutual trust, and helps to broaden horizons and make progress. It is necessary to take in everything, actively learn from it, and strive to form a joint force. It is suitable for visiting, making friends and helping each other, business negotiation, study planning, etc. We must eliminate interference and strengthen our strength. The east and south are unfavorable, so try to avoid them; the southeast and yellow and brown clothing are beneficial to a win-win situation.

Yin Tiger:Conducive to the implementation of specific projects, it is necessary to plan carefully around the goals. We must advance and retreat with evidence, consider comprehensively, and strive to be efficient and safe. It is suitable for financial transactions, business negotiations, planning for innovation, management assessment, etc. Be long-term in mind and don’t rush for success. The East, Northeast and South are conducive to cooperation, dredging and expansion; black and blue-green clothing can help auspiciousness.

Rabbit:It is appropriate to be peaceful and introverted, wait for the opportunity, and not take the initiative to attack. It is necessary to control risks, plan first and act later, and do not rush for quick success and quick gains, and be impulsive and reckless. It is advisable to do a good job in the affairs around you, and it is not advisable to participate in cooperation, social gatherings, transaction expansion, etc. Be lenient to others and leave room for everything. The southeast is prone to right and wrong damage and needs to be avoided; black or dark blue clothing can help auspiciousness.

Chenlong:It is advisable to be generous and peaceful, to maintain stability, and not to attack rashly. The world is impermanent, we must be open-minded and rational, and prevent the interference of bad emotions. It is advisable to be yourself, and it is not advisable to participate in cooperation, gatherings and celebrations, seeking money for expansion, etc. Take the overall situation into consideration, learn to listen, and stay away from fighting. The southeast is prone to conflicts and needs to be avoided; bright white or red clothing can release stress.

Si snake:It is conducive to displaying talents and letting go of oneself. It is necessary to recognize the direction and make reasonable arrangements. We must aim for the long-term, grasp the priorities, and avoid unnecessary consumption. It is suitable for visiting condolences, answering questions, publicizing public welfare, entertaining and relaxing, etc. It is necessary to prevent the gradual progress from the accumulation of accumulation. Auspicious positions in the east and south are good for winning support; white and yellow clothing are good for harvesting.

Midday horse:Conducive to pleasant physical and mental, to develop talent, should pay attention to reality, scientific deployment. Everything should be done in accordance with the interests, and stop when it is not in line with the interests. Don’t be willful. It is suitable for visits and investigations, publicity lectures, answering questions, reading and relaxing, etc. Always introspect and keep calm. The south is unfavorable and needs to be avoided; the east and green and yellow clothing are conducive to winning support.

No sheep:Conducive to harmony and integration, it is necessary to control the overall situation and make reasonable arrangements. Yizhong keeps promises, actively negotiates, and insists on win-win results. It is suitable for visiting, making friends and helping each other, business development, study and discussion, planning and planning, etc. We must see others, think like others, and improve ourselves. The east, southeast and south are conducive to cooperation, dredging and development; red, green and yellow clothing are beneficial.

monkey:It is conducive to harmonious communication, getting help, helping to transform stress and gain gains. Be humble and use external forces more. It is suitable for visiting teachers, uniting and cooperating, seeking benefits, learning and learning, planning and planning, etc. We must not forget chaos and strive to strengthen our strength. The southeast and east are good for seeking help, dredging, and forging ahead; yellow and white clothing are good.

Chicken:It is easy to get help from noble people, which is conducive to overcoming obstacles and making progress. Be calm and calm, and actively seek help from the teacher when you have problems. Suitable for visiting and dredging, financial management, teamwork, study planning, etc. Be neither arrogant nor impetuous, and maintain harmony. The east and south are unlucky and need to be avoided; the southeast and yellow or yellow and white clothing are conducive to seeking help.

Xu dog:It is advisable to be modest and prudent, to ensure safety, and it is not advisable to make major incidents. We must not forget the danger in peace, weigh the pros and cons in everything, and think twice before acting. It should be self-centered, not cooperation with others, gatherings, negotiating transactions and other things. Think more about the consequences and avoid intensifying conflicts. The southeast is prone to hindrances and should be avoided; bright green and red clothing is good for alleviating the pressure of conflicts.

Hai pig:It is advisable to be passive and introverted, brake with static, and don’t be too active. It is necessary to know the sequence, keep pace with the times, and avoid inertia. It is suitable for storage and storage, financial management, study planning, rejuvenation, etc. Don’t be arrogant or discouraged, stay resilient, and don’t be entangled in a moment. The southeast is prone to pressure, so avoid it; white or black and white clothing can increase strength.

