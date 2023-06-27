Chengdu will open 6 new international routes and open flights with the shortest time between the country and South America-Chinanews.com

In March this year, Sichuan Airlines flight 3U3903 Chengdu Tianfu-Ho Chi Minh City took off smoothly.Photo courtesy of Sichuan Airlines

Chinanews.com, Chengdu, June 27th (Shan Peng) Chengdu Tianfu International Airport (referred to as Tianfu Airport) announced on the 27th that from the end of June to July, Chengdu will open 6 new international routes.

Today is the second anniversary of the operation of Tianfu Airport. Tianfu Airport held the second anniversary of the operation and the promotion of international and regional routes in Chengdu. At the event site, Chengdu Port and Logistics Office and Tianfu Airport jointly announced 6 new international routes from Chengdu to Sao Paulo, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, Colombo, Manila, and Kalibo.

It is worth mentioning that among the newly opened international routes, the “Chengdu Tianfu-Addis Ababa-São Paulo” flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines is currently the shortest through flight to and from South America in the country, and the luggage is shipped directly. Hanging, you can reach Sao Paulo after a short stay in Addis Ababa, which will further strengthen the economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between Sichuan Province, the central and western regions of China and South American countries.

In addition, seven international and regional routes from Chengdu to Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Phuket, Hong Kong, and Taipei will usher in increased frequency.

According to reports, Tianfu Airport is the main hub airport of Chengdu International Aviation Hub and the core airport of Chengdu-Chongqing world-class airport group. Since it was put into operation on June 27, 2021, more than 40 domestic and foreign airlines have successively entered and operated. Among them, since March of this year, Sichuan Airlines has transferred international/regional flights in and out of Chengdu to Tianfu Airport for operation, and has implemented more than 1,500 international/regional flights, including Vancouver, Melbourne, Moscow, Cairo, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul, and Singapore. wait.

In the future, Tianfu Airport will continue to take advantage of its location as a west-to-south gateway hub, steadily develop and improve short-range routes in Asia, develop long-range intercontinental routes, and accelerate the formation of a transit route network of “North America-Chengdu-South Asia, Europe-Chengdu-Southeast Asia/Oceania”. (over)

