Chelsea interested in Barcelona midfielder Casey to participate in multiple competitions – yqqlm

Original title: Chelsea interested in Barcelona midfielder Casey multi-party participation competition

June 29, according to reports in Spain, Chelsea is considering the introduction of Barcelona midfielder Frank Kessie, Mauricio Pochettino admires him very much.

The Blues are on the lookout for a new midfielder this summer and want a defensive-minded player to pair with Enzo Fernandes, who shelled out £107million in January. They offered Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte a chance, but he opted to join Paris Saint-Germain, and they have now turned their attention to Brighton’s Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian was brilliant last season, and Enzo’s release clause was paid after two bids were rejected by Chelsea in January, with Brighton now likely to have an offer in excess of £80m. If that deal proves too difficult or too expensive to close, the Blues could look for cheaper alternatives, and Casey would certainly fit the bill.

According to the Spanish media “Relevo”, the Ivory Coast international is not a player that the Nou Camp needs. Barcelona is actively looking for a buyer. Casey is also one of Saudi Arabia’s target players and the target of Jeddah National’s bid.

The Saudi club are prepared to pay Barcelona around £17m for the midfielder and will offer him an annual salary worth £8.6m. But Casey will leave European football for now and is more open to moving to the Premier League with Chelsea. He was attracted by the idea of ​​a move to the Premier League, having previously been considered by Pochettino during his time as manager of Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea were also linked with a move for Casey in January.

