Kouble is still eighth in the enduro WC, Škuta has improved his best

“The tests were wonderful, but erratic. The track gradually began to dry out and it took its toll on a few people, including me. In the last enduro test I fell at quite a high speed, but luckily I’m at the finish line,” said Kouble on the team’s Facebook profile.

“It’s the World Championship and the race here is in seconds. It’s not possible for someone to just watch it at the last test. Everyone takes risks here,” said the driver, who collected 45 points in this year’s WC.

Among the juniors, Matěj Škuta, who was fourth in the Junior 2 category on Saturday and tenth in the absolute ranking, achieved his lifetime best at the World Championships. On Sunday, he finished seventh and absolutely fourteenth. In the running order, he is sixth in the category and fifteenth regardless of class.

“Saturday was great. On Sunday it started well again, but on the second extreme test I rolled my leg. It hurt, but I could continue, which was the main thing. I got some more points,” Škuta said.

In the accompanying World Cup, Jakub Hroneš was fourth and sixth in the Open 4s category, he is fourth overall. In the Open 2s category, Jiří Hádek was absent at the start, and thus lost the lead in the standings.