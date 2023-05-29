Home » Kouble is still eighth in the enduro WC, Škuta has improved his best
Sports

Kouble is still eighth in the enduro WC, Škuta has improved his best

by admin
Kouble is still eighth in the enduro WC, Škuta has improved his best

“The tests were wonderful, but erratic. The track gradually began to dry out and it took its toll on a few people, including me. In the last enduro test I fell at quite a high speed, but luckily I’m at the finish line,” said Kouble on the team’s Facebook profile.

“It’s the World Championship and the race here is in seconds. It’s not possible for someone to just watch it at the last test. Everyone takes risks here,” said the driver, who collected 45 points in this year’s WC.

Among the juniors, Matěj Škuta, who was fourth in the Junior 2 category on Saturday and tenth in the absolute ranking, achieved his lifetime best at the World Championships. On Sunday, he finished seventh and absolutely fourteenth. In the running order, he is sixth in the category and fifteenth regardless of class.

“Saturday was great. On Sunday it started well again, but on the second extreme test I rolled my leg. It hurt, but I could continue, which was the main thing. I got some more points,” Škuta said.

In the accompanying World Cup, Jakub Hroneš was fourth and sixth in the Open 4s category, he is fourth overall. In the Open 2s category, Jiří Hádek was absent at the start, and thus lost the lead in the standings.

The world championship continues already this week in Sweden, unusually it will be held on Friday and Saturday.

See also  Goal Rabiot in Juve Samp and red in Kumbulla in Rome Sassuolo: the decisions of the Var

You may also like

matches and results for Monday 29 May

The income of more than €6,000 that this...

Disappointed Hašek after Brno’s relegation: Ševčík? He is...

NBA investigates referee’s fake Twitter account

Austria next year in Prague group

Steven Berghuis: Ajax midfielder apologises after video appears...

Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop says Mountain...

Contact Horford-Butler, the NBA report confirms the validity...

Shakhtar Donetsk for the 14th time Ukrainian champion

a header by Giroud sends the Rossoneri into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy