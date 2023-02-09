Federico Dimarco as Lukaku and De Bruyne . The Inter left winger is only the latest great sporting figure to join the huge stable of talent followed by the Roc Nation innovative agency founded by rapper Jay-z, who in addition to teammate and to the star player of the City boasts among others also Alex Witsel (Atletico Madrid) e Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) as well as non-football sports such as basketball players LaMelo Ball e Kevin Porter Jr. and the rugby players He is Kolisi , Maro Itoje e Cheslin Kolbe. “I am very happy with this new step in my career” said the Nerazzurri full-back, “it is a moment of great pride for me”.

The friendship between Faith and Big Rom

read also

Lukaku, the exclusive interview with Sky VIDEO

The two players fromInter are not only bound by the professional partnership with Roc Nation, they are also very good friends as Romelu himself told us at the beginning of the new year. In addition to the hug after the goal against Viktoria Plzen and punctual celebrations on Instagram for goals, their friendship starts from the Belgian’s arrival at Inter: “Fede was the first player to help me in the locker room at Inter. First friend when I got here. He taught me many things about Inter. At first he spoke a little French, I understood Italian but speaking was difficult. It helped me with Italian. And when he went to Verona the relationship remained.” Their bond also passes through another shared passion: la Playstation. “I’m stronger in Fifa but we play a mode called Pro Club where we have our friends and everyone is just one player and we have a team and we play against other teams,” said Lukaku.