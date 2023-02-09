On the court in the Aserrío neighborhood of the township of Guaymaral, jurisdiction of Valledupar, Luis Guillermo Altamar, 24, who was engaged in fishing work, was killed with several gunshot wounds.

This man was inside his home with his relatives, when four armed individuals on motorcycles arrived and took him out to kill him.

This event happened on Tuesday night, the day the victim had spent the day fishing to go out and sell the fish on Wednesday, according to his relatives.

The mayor of Guaymaral, María Antonia Quiroz, stated that the population is concerned about the criminal acts that are taking place, for this reason she requests the municipal administration to have a greater presence of the public force.

“I am very concerned as an inspector, we need more presence of the Police and the Army,” said the official.

Likewise, he stressed that he is not aware of the presence of illegal armed groups, but the community indicates that at night people on motorcycles enter the town to make rounds without knowing who they are.

