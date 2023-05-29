At Rcf Arena “Italia Loves Romagna”, here are the stars of Campovolo

Luciano Ligabue and Zucchero will perform at the Rcf Arena del Campovolo in Reggio Emilia on June 24 for the concert with the support of the Ministry of Culture, in favor of the flooded populations of Emilia Romagna. The event is called “Italia Loves Romagna”.

Italia loves Romagna, is the great concert-event to support the populations affected by the flood.

Italian music unites to raise funds in support of Romagna and its inhabitants, 11 years after “Italia loves Emilia”, the concert held in 2012 to support the earthquake victims of Emilia-Romagna: because music and its protagonists can do things important, such as once again creating an event in which the strength of the union of artists and the public will be fundamental, for a moment of solidarity and concrete help.

The other artists who will take the stage are: Blanco, Elisa, Elodie, Emma, ​​Giorgia, Madame, Fiorella Mannoia, Gianni Morandi, Negramaro, Laura Pausini, Max Pezzali, Salmo, Tananai.

For ticketswill be available with a pre-sale from 11 am on Tuesday 30 May on the Vivaticket, TicketOne and Ticketmaster circuits.

