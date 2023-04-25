Chelsea on Onana, exchange with Inter! Abraham-Roma, is it goodbye?

One of the protagonists of the season dell’Inter And André OnanaCameroon goalkeeper taken on a free transfer and who slowly took over as owner against Samir Handanovic. The player has become one of leader of the locker roomlike Stretcher oh you Lautaro. It is known, however, that Inter need to sell and the possibility of obtaining one capital gain from Onana’s card he is coveted by the Nerazzurri. on the goalkeeper, valued at 40 millionthere would be strong interest in the Chelseawith whom the Nerazzurri have excellent relations after the affair Luke.

⚫🔵 Exchange between Inter and Chelsea, Kepa more money for Onana

Already in the next few hours intermediaries of the English club are expected at the Inter headquarters, who will show their strong interest in the goalkeeper. THE Blues are willing to put on the plate not only an economic counterpart, but also a sporting one, i.e. the price tag of Kepa. The Spanish goalkeeper is experiencing a phase of ups and downs in the Premier League after he was bought byAthletic Bilbao for the record amount of 80 million euros.

Inter appreciates Kepa but would prefer to monetize from a possible sale of Drunk and reinvest part of the amount earned. The name of comes into play here Vicarthe 26-year-old Empoli goalkeeper who is showing off in our league.

⚪⚫ Juventus, is he Vicar after Szczesny?

Particular attention on the story also has it there Juventus. The bianconeri could say hello Szczesny at the end of the season, given the particularly expensive contract for the Juventus coffers. On the trail of the now thirty-three-year-old Pole there are in fact numerous teams based in Premier Leagueready to pounce on the former Roma in case of non-renewal with the bianconeri.

And among the names on the list of possible substitutes, it is precisely that of William Vicar. The goalkeeper of Empoli has long been disputed by the Old Lady e l’Interbut something in the scenarios could change: if Inter were to accept the exchange of more money Kepawould clear the way for Juventus per Vicar.

🟡🔴 Abraham doesn’t convince, goodbye Rome? Napoli also wants it

Chiaroscuro season for Tammy Abraham. The English striker has collected 7 goals in 42 games of the season, much less than last year in which he prevailed with 27 goals in 53 games played for the club Roma. Paid 45 million two summers ago, Abraham’s future could therefore take shape away from the capital, although making a capital gain for Rome appears rather unlikely.

Second The messengerthere is interest on the attacker dell’Aston Villa, which could thus bring the striker back to the Premier League. Beware, however, also of the Napoli spying from the window waiting to unravel the knot Osimhen. Still zero signals regarding official figures, but a downward game, rather than an upward one, appears to be taken for granted Abraham more and more shadow of itself.