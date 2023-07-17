Chengdu Universiade Swimming Competition: Technology and Comprehensive Guarantees Enhance Training Quality and Efficiency

Chengdu Universiade Swimming Competition to Take Place from August 1st to 7th

Chengdu, China – The highly anticipated Chengdu Universiade swimming competition is set to take place from August 1st to 7th. With a total of 42 gold medals up for grabs, this event boasts the most medals in this Universiade. The Chinese University Swimming Team is currently undergoing intensive training in Changchun, Jilin in preparation for the upcoming competition.

To ensure that the athletes are fully prepared, the college student swimming team recently held a test match at the swimming pool of Changchun Institute of Science and Technology. The test competition featured a range of events, including men’s and women’s 100m, 200m breaststroke, and butterfly. The coach emphasized the importance of treating the test match with the same seriousness as the official competition, urging the athletes to give their best performance.

Ahead of the competition, the college swimming team will undergo two additional test competitions. Based on the results of these tests, the coaching staff will determine the lineup for the swimming relay competition.

After an intense hour of testing, most of the athletes achieved excellent results. However, some athletes experienced slightly lower performance due to difficulties in adapting to the environment and slow adjustment of their state.

Notably, technology has played a crucial role in enhancing the quality and efficiency of the Chinese University Swimming Team’s training. The team has been benefiting from the use of high-tech swimsuits known as “fast swimsuits” that help increase swimming speed during training and competitions.

Swimming training is known for its high-intensity and high-volume demands, resulting in greater physical exertion for swimmers compared to other sports. To better prepare for the upcoming competition, the college swimming team has adjusted their nutritional diet, ensuring the inclusion of a sufficient amount of high-quality protein, fat, and carbohydrates.

Furthermore, the team receives comprehensive medical support. Two team doctors accompany the athletes during training sessions, promptly addressing any emergencies and detecting potential health issues. Additionally, the team doctors provide post-training treatments such as acupuncture and ultrasound recovery therapy to aid in the players’ overall well-being.

With the Chengdu Universiade swimming competition just around the corner, athletes from the Chinese University Swimming Team continue to train diligently with the help of technology and comprehensive support. The team strives to bring home numerous gold medals and make their university proud.

