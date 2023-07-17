Apple expands iCloud Keyring support with new Chrome plug-in

Apple’s New Chrome Plug-In Allows Direct Password Filling from iCloud Keyring

Apple has released a new Chrome browser plug-in called “iCloud password,” which allows users to directly fill in passwords stored in the iCloud keyring when logging into websites using Chrome. This feature was previously limited to Safari, but with the updated plug-in, users can now access their passwords and log in to websites without having to switch browsers or transfer passwords to other management tools.

The “iCloud password” plug-in also enables users to use the strong Safari passwords they have created on their iPhones, iPads, and Macs when logging into websites on Chrome. Additionally, any new passwords made on Chrome will be saved to the iCloud keyring and can be accessed on Apple devices.

Ricky Mondello, Apple’s software engineering manager, shared the news on Twitter, stating that the plug-in is also coming soon for Microsoft Edge. Mondello highlighted features such as the ability to auto-fill passwords and one-time codes, save new passwords, and set up code generators by right-clicking on QR codes.

With this update, macOS Sonoma becomes the first version to extend the functionality of the iCloud keyring to browsers other than Safari. This means that users who have early access to the macOS Sonoma public beta can also use the “iCloud password” plug-in with Chrome or any Chromium-based browser.

This development is a significant step towards providing users with more flexibility and convenience when managing their passwords across different platforms and browsers. It further enhances Apple’s commitment to ensuring the security and seamless integration of their services across devices.

For more information, visit the official Apple website or follow Ricky Mondello’s Twitter updates for the latest news on the “iCloud password” plug-in.

