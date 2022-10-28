Since its establishment in 1889, Nintendo is a century-old Japanese company with a long history, and Microsoft and Sony are known as the three giants of console games. Games such as “Super Mario”, “Pokémon” and “The Legend of Zelda” are deeply loved by adults and children, and are one of the most popular companies in the world.

But how much do readers know about the Nintendo saga? Today, I will share with you 7 cold knowledge about Nintendo, and see how many interesting things have happened in this company!

Nintendo’s red and white machine is the most “long-lasting” game console

Nintendo red and white machine (Family Computer, referred to as FC, the European and American version is called NES) is the common memory of many fifth and sixth graders. It was first launched in Japan in 1983, and it was launched in the United States two years later, becoming the best-selling home game console around the world.

Although the red and white machine stopped selling in the United States after 10 years of listing, it is still popular in Japan. It was not until 2003 that Nintendo officially announced the withdrawal of the red and white machine from the market. A game console can be launched for 20 years, enough to see its popularity. Degree.

Mario is called Mario because Nintendo is “too lazy”?

As one of Nintendo’s most well-known game characters, the “Super Mario” series alone has launched more than 200 games, which not only brought great profits to Nintendo, but also became a childhood memory for countless people.

But how did Mario, a household name, come about?

Mario’s first appearance appeared in the classic game “Donkey Kong” for Nintendo’s red and white console in 1981. At that time, Mario didn’t have a name, and only used Jumpman to call him.

After that, Nintendo’s US division was officially established, and the name of the office owner at that time was Mario A. Segale. One time when I came to collect the rent, the employee found that the image of the landlord was 87% like Jumpman, so Mario naturally became the name of this uncle wearing suspenders and wearing a mustache.

Why is March 10th Mario Day?

The “Super Mario” series has launched various types of derivative works. On “Mario Day” on March 10 every year, the official will also publish information related to Mario on that day, inviting fans to join the event.

As for why March 10 was chosen as Mario Day? In fact, because the English Mar10 looks very similar to Mario at first glance, we decided to make this day Mario Day, and hold grand celebrations for this classic IP every year.

“Donkey Kong” first introduced the concept of “jumping” and became the originator of action games

In 1981, Shigeru Miyamoto, the father of Nintendo, released his debut game “Donkey Kong”. In this game, the concept of “jumping” was added for the first time, and this idea also influenced the birth of many classic games in later generations, including “Super Mario”. ”, “Contra” and other series of games, mainly kill the target by stepping on the head and long-distance attack, and then derive the game category of “platform jumping”, and “Donkey Kong” is also known as the originator of action games.

Final Fantasy VII“Originally a Nintendo game

Final Fantasy VII is arguably one of the most important games of all time, and its success has established Sony’s PlayStation as an unshakable place in the history of home consoles.

The Final Fantasy series has always been launched on Nintendo’s consoles, and the action-adventure RPG genre has been synonymous with Nintendo for a long time. But why did Final Fantasy VII decide to switch to Sony and release it on PlayStation instead?

In fact, Final Fantasy VII was originally designed as a The Nintendo 64 game was publicly advertised, but due to Nintendo’s insistence on using cartridges, PlayStation uses discs to provide additional storage space. In order to put in more exquisite animations, soundtracks and other game content, it chose to release it on the PlayStation platform.

Kirby has a dual personality?U.S. and Japan’s publicity strategies are very different

Why do you say Kirby has a dual personality? The most classic example in the past is the art promotion picture of the game box of “Kirby of the Stars”. In the US version, Kirby always frowns and shows a serious attitude, while the Japanese version looks kind and kind, and is relatively cute. .

This is because the sales strategy in Nintendo’s regions will vary according to the country’s customs, and the heroic spirit of the character showing an attitude is more popular with North American players.

The Nintendo Switch cassette has a smell, and it’s actually super bitter to lick!

The launch of each Nintendo game console is welcomed by children and adults alike. In order to prevent children from accidentally swallowing game cartridges, the outer layer of Nintendo Switch’s cartridges adopts “The compound of denatonium benzoate, once a child ingests it by mistake, it will be so bitter that it will automatically spit out!

When players know that the original card has a taste, many people are attracted to try it. When the Switch console was first launched in 2017, there was a wave of “licking the card”.

This article is open to partners for reprinting, reference materials:howstuffworks、thrillist、thegamer first image source: Unsplash