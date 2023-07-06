Product testers wanted! Bosch cordless impact wrench bundle

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are five bundles of cordless impact wrenches and impact control socket wrench sets from BOSCH Professional to test.

What awaits you?

The Bluetooth-equipped Bosch cordless impact wrench GDS 18V-450 HC Professional solo with 1/2″ square socket prevents material damage before it occurs. The impact wrench is ideal for metal workshops, locksmiths, industrial assembly, frame construction or for vehicle maintenance. Various operating modes can be conveniently set using the app. The GDS 18V-450 HC Professional is designed for tightening and loosening nuts and bolts when working in sheet metal, metal and wood and is compatible with all Bosch Professional 18V batteries and chargers (Professional 18V System).

There is also the 3-part Bosch Impact Control socket set 1/2″. It includes the wrench sizes 17mm, 19mm and 21mm.

Summary:

5x Bosch cordless impact wrench GDS 18V-450 HC Professional, 18 volts

(blau/schwarz, 2x Li-Ion Akku ProCORE18V 4,0Ah, Bluetooth Modul, in L-BOXX)

5x Bosch Impact Control socket wrench set 1/2″, 3 pieces

(multicolored, 17mm, 19mm, 21mm, for alloy wheels)

Closing date: 07/12/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.

