Chess Live: The Global Chess League with Magnus Carlsen and World Champion Ding Liren

LIVE STREAM chess

Live now – Global Chess League kicks off with World Champion Ding Liren

Status: 2:31 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

Live now – Global Chess League kicks off with World Champion Ding Liren

Six teams play for the title in the Global Chess League. World-class players such as Magnus Carlsen and reigning World Chess Champion Ding Liren are part of the game. Follow the start of the event here in the live stream.

The Global Chess League is a unique new chess league. Six star-studded teams compete against each other in a spectacular format. Follow the opening ceremony and the opening games with world champion Ding Liren live now.

The live chess spectacle at WELT is entering the next round. From June 22nd to July 2nd we will broadcast a unique and innovative league format on welt.de. In the Global Chess League, six teams, each with six players, compete for the title. Joining the action are superstars like Magnus Carlsen, reigning World Champion Ding Liren, Ian Nepomniachtchi and some familiar faces from the Armageddon Championship Series. You can find the live streams here in this article and on our website to start with.

“The league will help increase the popularity of the sport of chess while expanding commercial opportunities. This league will witness a common team format for men and women – a first in a professional sport. We look forward to getting to know the teams and new talents,” says Arkady Dvorkovic, President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Eleven days of world-class chess – the roadmap for the Global Chess League

What: Global Chess League

The mode

All teams play each other twice. The six players per team play simultaneously in a rapid chess format (15 minutes plus 10 seconds time credit per move). The two best players duel on the first board, two men compete against each other on tables two and three, two women on tables four and five and the youngsters of both teams on the sixth table.

For each win, the team with the black pieces gets four game points, the team with the white pieces gets three. In case of a draw there is one game point for both teams, in case of a loss zero points.

also read

Aging healthy through fasting

The team that has gained more game points in the six duels wins the match and gets three points in the overall table. In the event of a draw, both teams receive a point, the losing team gets nothing. After all regular league games have been played, the two teams with the most points play in the final for the title.

In a unique league format, six teams with world-class players like Magnus Carlsen compete against each other

What: Global Chess League

Die Teams

The teams consist of a total of six players. Each team competes with a chess icon from the top 20 in the world rankings, two women, two men and a player born in 2002 at the earliest.

SG Alpine Warriors

Magnus Carlsen, Dommaraju Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Elisabeth Pähtz, Irina Krush, Rameshbabu Praggnanandha

Ganges Grandmasters

Viswanathan Anand, Richard Rapport, Leinier Dominguez, Hou Yifan, Bella Khotenashvili, Andrey Esipenko

Upgrad Mumba Masters

Maxim Vachier-Lagrave, Gujrathi Vidit, Alexander Grischuk, Humpy Koneru, Harika Dronavalli, Javokhir Sindarov

Triveni Continental Kings

Ding Liren, Wei Yi, Yu Yangyi, Kateryna Lagno, Lana Dzagnidze, Jonas Buhl Bjerre

Chingari Gulf Titans

Jan-Krzystof Duda, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Daniil Dubov, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Polina Shuvalova, Nihal Sarin

Balan Alaskan Knights

Ian Nepomniachtchi, Teimour Radjabov, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Tan Zhoneyi, Nino Batsiashvili, Raunak Sadhwani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

