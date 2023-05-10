Chiara Danieli, the karate champion who died at the age of 21 after 6 months of ordeal in the hospital

Grieving in the sports world: Clare Danieligold medal at the Europeans of karate, died after an ordeal that lasted about six months. The young woman, born in the Brescia area, had been hospitalized emergency at the Civil Hospital of Brescia: following a serious crisis at home, the 21-year-old needed a long observation and to be sedated. The treatment in the hospital had initially led to a improvement of her clinical conditions: however, in the last period her health has deteriorated and on Friday 5 May she died. The athlete has received a number of awards in karate internationally: with the junior national team she reached the bronze team at the 2016 World Cup, while in 2019 he won European gold in teams.

