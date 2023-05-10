The father of the murder suspect in MLADENOVEC was arrested Info

The Belgrade police arrested RB, the father of UB (21), who is suspected of the massacre in Mladenovac!

Source: MUP/Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

Police in Belgrade arrested RB, father of UB (21), who is suspected of killing eight people in the villages of Malo Orašje, Dubona and Šepšin and wounding 14 people. The suspect UB started his bloody spree on the night of May 4, and was arrested on Friday, May 5 in the morning hours.

The father is a former member of the Serbian Army. It is not yet known what criminal offense he is charged with. He was detained for up to 48 hours. His son, who is suspected of eightfold murder, was ordered to be detained for up to 30 days.

(WORLD/TV Pink)