(LaPresse) At least 6 thousand people have died in the Libyan city of Derna due to the floods that hit the east of the country, caused by storm Daniel. The Arab TV Al Hadath reported it, citing local sources. In the videos arriving from Derna you can see the bodies of the victims collected in mass graves. According to the International Red Cross, there are at least 10 thousand missing in the country. (LaPresse)

September 13, 2023 – Updated September 13, 2023, 08:26

