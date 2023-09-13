Africa: the 2023 Food Prize goes to a bean research organisation

The Africa Food Prize 2023 – African prize for nutrition – was awarded to the Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance (Pabra), on the occasion of the Agricultural Green Revolution Forum (Agrf), held last week in Tanzania.

The $100,000 prize was received by Jean Claude Rubyogo, a Rwandan scientist specializing in beans, director of Pabra, during a state dinner hosted by the President of the Republic, Samia Suluhu Hassan. The winner was announced by the president of the Africa Food Prize, former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete.

La Pabra was selected from 598 applications received. She is considered a pioneer in bean research. In fact, it has over 650 improved varieties of beans, consumed by over 37 million in Africa.

Kikwete praised Pabra for its outstanding contribution to agricultural productivity, resilience and competitiveness on the African continent. “Pabra’s dedication to bean research and development and its notable impact on overcoming malnutrition through the development and improvement of bean varieties and complementary technologies are commendable. Their work aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Africa Food Prize and I am delighted to announce them as the 2023 winners.” said the former head of state.

The award celebrates Africans who are taking control of Africa’s agricultural agenda. It highlights bold initiatives and technical innovations that can be replicated across the continent to create a new era of food security and economic opportunity for all Africans.

In accepting the award, Jean Claude Rubyogo, Global Bean program leader at the Alliance of Bioversity International, expressed his gratitude. “This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire Pabra team, its members, including all national research institutes and their governments, implementing partners, financiers and the small farmers we serve.”

All entries are examined using the Africa Food Prize criteria which evaluate a program’s contribution to poverty reduction and nutrition security, as well as improving livelihoods through employment and job creation. The selection process also evaluates the potential for scalability, replicability and sustainability of the program.

Rubyogo added that winning the Africa Food Prize 2023 is a significant and historic event for Pabra, which comes after celebrating 25 years of bean research and development last year. and launching the bean movement, promoting beans as a superfood. La Pabra empowers women throughout the bean value chain as they are key stakeholders in agriculture and trade and sees this recognition as a victory for women in sustainable agriculture and food systems. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

