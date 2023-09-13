Davis Cup Finals 2023: France beat Switzerland in Great Britain’s group

Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France beat Swiss duo Marc-Andrea Huesler and Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-2Venue: AO Arena, Manchester Dates: 12-17 September.Coverage: Streaming and live text coverage of GB ties across BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer

France beat Switzerland in the opening match of Great Britain’s Davis Cup Finals group.

Adrian Mannarino lost the first set against Dominic Stricker but prevailed 3-6 6-1 6-4 to give France the lead in Group B.

Ugo Humbert then beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4 6-4 as France took an unassailable advantage before they also won the doubles for a 3-0 victory.

Great Britain open their campaign against Australia on Wednesday.

In Group A, Chile clinched a 3-0 victory over Sweden in their tie in Bologna.

Cristian Garin beat Leo Borg, son of legendary Swedish player Bjorn, 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 7-5 before Nicolas Jarry eased to a 6-2 6-4 win over Elias Ymer in just over an hour.

Doubles pair Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo then overcame Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson 6-4 7-5.

Serbia coped without Novak Djokovic – due to join the team for their tie with Spain on Friday – to claim a 3-0 win over South Korea.

Dusan Lajovic beat Seongchan Hong 6-4 7-6 (7-3) while Laslo Djere overcame an early setback against Soonwoo Kwon to win 4-6 6-2 6-2.

Nikola Cacic and Miomir Kecmanovic bounced back from losing the first set to claim a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5) win over Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song.

The Netherlands won the opening tie of Group D in Split after a 2-1 victory over Finland.

Otto Virtanen gave Finland the lead after his 7-6 (7-0) 6-4 win over Botic van de Zandschulp.

Tallon Griekspoor levelled the tie with a 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 win over Emil Ruusuvuori.

And Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop then wrapped up a 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 win over Harri Heliovaara and Patrik Niklas-Salminen in the doubles.

How to watch the Davis Cup

All of Great Britain’s matches will be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website from 13:00 BST with updates on BBC Radio 5 Live.

