On the day Turkish voters return to the ballot box to choose the president, Erdoganas already happened in the first round, distributes banknotes garlic voters in coda al seat where he voted in the morning. The outgoing president voted together with his wife Emine in the neighborhood of Uskudaron the Anatolian shore of Istanbul. In an interview on state television Trt after voting, Erdogan he said it unfolding from the operations I’m voting today important “for the life of democracy” since it is the first time a runoff has been held in the presidential election in Türkiye.

The article Erdogan gives away money outside the polling station after voting (video) comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

