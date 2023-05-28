Home » Classification of the Formula 1 World Championship of drivers 2023
Classification of the Formula 1 World Championship of drivers 2023

05/28/2023 at 17:28

CEST


Max Verstappen leads the World Cup and Fernando Alonso is third after the Monaco Grand Prix

Check the general classification of F1 2023 by points updated after each Formula 1 Grand Prix

the dutch Max Verstappen leads the F1 World Championship of drivers 2023 dAfter claiming his fourth victory of the season in Monaco. He is already 39 points behind second place, his teammate Sergio Pérez, in the championship. The Mexican has not scored points in the Principality and Fernando Alonso, who has been second on the podium, has cut him to situate himself at 12 points in third place overall.

The Asturian has added the 103rd podium of his sports career, while his Aston Martin team remains second in manufacturers, although with Mercedes only one point behind after Stroll’s withdrawal. For his part, the other Spaniard on the grill, Carlos Sainzhas finished eighth in the race and is sixth in the championship.

2023 F1 WORLD DRIVER CLASSIFICATION

This is how the World Cup goes (6/22 GP + 1 Sprint)

1. Max Verstappen (PB) 144

2. Sergio Perez (MEX) 105

3. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 93

4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 69

5. George Russell (GBR) 50

6. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 48

7. Charles Leclerc (MON) 42

8. Lance Stroll (CAN) 27

9. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 21

10. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 14

11. Lando Norris (GBR) 12

12. Nico Hülkenberg (ALE) 6

13. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 5

14. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 4

15. Guanyu Zhou (CHI) 2

16. Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) 2

17. Kevin Magnussen (DIN) 2

18. Alex Albon (GBR) 1

19. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0

20. Nick de Vries (PB) 0

2023 F1 WORLD CONSTRUCTORS RANKING

1. Red Bull 249 points

2. Aston Martin 120

3. Mercedes 119

4. Ferrari 90

5. Alpine 35

6. McLaren 17

7. Haas 8

8. Alfa Romeo 6

9. Alpha Tauri 2

10. Williams 1

