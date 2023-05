A Fvg weapon, available for every need of the Deputy Minister – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 28 MAY – “The ‘Friuli Venezia Giulia’ UNARMA Regional Secretariat sends our most sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured colleague. Our sympathy also goes to his wife, the Honorable Vannia Gava. Unarma – Friuli Venezia Giulia remains at available for any need of Mrs. Deputy Minister Vannia Gava”, reports a note from the Carabinieri Unarma trade union association, Fvg section.



