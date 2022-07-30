Home Sports [Chief Cup]Jesus wears a hat and Saka doubles Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla
[Chief Cup]Jesus wears a hat and Saka doubles Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla

Saka 10′ (pen) 19′, Jesus 13′ 15’77’, Nketiah 88′

Arsenal beat Sevilla 6-0 in the Emirates Cup. Saka scored from the spot and then scored twice. Jesus was in excellent form and scored a hat-trick. Nketiah scored before the whistle to seal the score at 6-0.

ars sel 2.gif

In the 10th minute, Saka made a point and made a personal penalty, and Arsenal led 1-0.

ars sel 3.gif

In the 13th minute, Arsenal cooperated from the left, Jesus scored a supplementary shot, and Arsenal took a 2-0 lead.

ars sel 4.gif

In the 15th minute, Arsenal attacked again on the left, Martinelli passed to the goal, Jesus outflanked the goal, and Arsenal led 3-0.

ars sel 5.gif

In the 19th minute, Arsenal pressed high pressure in the frontcourt, causing Sevilla to make mistakes in the defense. Saka completed the goal and Arsenal led 4-0.

ars sel 6.gif

In the 68th minute, Thomas Party picked a pass from the penalty area, and Zhaka shot high.

ars sel 7.gif

In the 77th minute, Jesus took advantage of the corner kick to score a hat-trick and Arsenal led 5-0.

ars sel 9.gif

In the 88th minute, Arsenal played a quick counterattack, and Nketia easily pushed the empty goal to expand the score to 6-0.

Arsenal starting lineup: Ramsdale/ Ben White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko/ Thomas Partey, Xhaka/ Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli/ Jesus

