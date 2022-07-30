Home > News > Current Events
The 36th Hundred Flowers Awards for Popular Films will be announced tonight in Wuhan
2022-07-30 21:59
Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV news, tonight (July 30), the 36th Popular Film Hundred Flowers Awards Ceremony was held at the Wuhan Sports Center. 101 public judges from all over the country, all walks of life, and all age groups selected nine awards for this year’s Hundred Flowers Award at the award ceremony. “Changjin Lake” won the Best Film Award, “Hello, Li Huanying” won the Outstanding Film Award, Wen Muye won the Best Director Award for his film “Miracle Stupid Child”, and Zhang Yi won the Best Director Award for his film “On the Cliff” Actor Award, Yuan Quan won the Best Actress Award for the movie “Chinese Doctor”.
